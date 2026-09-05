ETV Bharat / bharat

Emerging Space For Caregiving For The Old In Changing Households

Currently, the global elderly population outnumbers the youth — a phenomenon occurring for the first time in history. ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: As the old population grows, it gives birth to new problems and new opportunities: How to take care of those living in the slow lane of life in this fast-paced world, and how to turn it into a new job opening?

The NITI Aayog recently released a report entitled "Reimagining Care: Strategies for Empowering Caregivers in Viksit Bharat@2047". According to the report, the elderly population in India stood at approximately 149 million in 2022, representing about 10.5 per cent of the total population. The elderly population in India could reach 194 million by 2031 and rise to 347 million by 2050.

The United Nations's “World Population Ageing Report” notes that the global population of people aged 65 and more was approximately 700 million in 2019. By 2050, this figure is projected to more than double, surpassing the 1.5 billion mark.

Currently, the global elderly population outnumbers the youth — a phenomenon occurring for the first time in history.

According to the World Health Organization, the elderly face various health issues and require specialised care. Caregivers play a vital role in supporting such individuals. Many families are unable to fulfil this responsibility regularly, creating a need for caregivers or care workers. These professionals assist the elderly with tasks such as administering medication, bathing, and dressing, while also monitoring vital signs like oxygen levels and blood pressure and managing their dietary needs.

There is something interesting. Traditionally, family members have provided care for the elderly in India, but the increasing number of working women has impacted the availability of caregivers within families. The report cites an International Labour Organization (ILO) assessment indicating that if the Indian government invests just 2 per cent of its GDP in the care sector, it could generate 11 million (1.1 crore) new job opportunities within the country.

Women stand to gain more opportunities than men; it is estimated that women would secure between 43 per cent and 74 per cent of these new jobs. In a nutshell, this job space is being created by women and will be filled by women only.

The NITI Aayog report mentions that 60 per cent of people in the US hold full-time or part-time jobs while also caring for sick or elderly family members. In Germany, the demand for caregivers rose by 34 per cent between 2015 and 2018. A study by the German organisation, Deutsche Welle, indicates that 76 per cent of caregiving takes place at home. In 2020, Germany required 1,20,000 care workers. This highlights the growing global demand for care workers; wealthy nations are projected to need 60 per cent more care workers by 2040.

By 2030, the market for caregivers in India is expected to reach a value of approximately Rs 6 lakh crore.