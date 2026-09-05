Emerging Space For Caregiving For The Old In Changing Households
A NITI Aayog report says elderly population in India stood at 149 million in 2022; it could rise to 347 million by 2050.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: As the old population grows, it gives birth to new problems and new opportunities: How to take care of those living in the slow lane of life in this fast-paced world, and how to turn it into a new job opening?
The NITI Aayog recently released a report entitled "Reimagining Care: Strategies for Empowering Caregivers in Viksit Bharat@2047". According to the report, the elderly population in India stood at approximately 149 million in 2022, representing about 10.5 per cent of the total population. The elderly population in India could reach 194 million by 2031 and rise to 347 million by 2050.
The United Nations's “World Population Ageing Report” notes that the global population of people aged 65 and more was approximately 700 million in 2019. By 2050, this figure is projected to more than double, surpassing the 1.5 billion mark.
Currently, the global elderly population outnumbers the youth — a phenomenon occurring for the first time in history.
According to the World Health Organization, the elderly face various health issues and require specialised care. Caregivers play a vital role in supporting such individuals. Many families are unable to fulfil this responsibility regularly, creating a need for caregivers or care workers. These professionals assist the elderly with tasks such as administering medication, bathing, and dressing, while also monitoring vital signs like oxygen levels and blood pressure and managing their dietary needs.
There is something interesting. Traditionally, family members have provided care for the elderly in India, but the increasing number of working women has impacted the availability of caregivers within families. The report cites an International Labour Organization (ILO) assessment indicating that if the Indian government invests just 2 per cent of its GDP in the care sector, it could generate 11 million (1.1 crore) new job opportunities within the country.
Women stand to gain more opportunities than men; it is estimated that women would secure between 43 per cent and 74 per cent of these new jobs. In a nutshell, this job space is being created by women and will be filled by women only.
The NITI Aayog report mentions that 60 per cent of people in the US hold full-time or part-time jobs while also caring for sick or elderly family members. In Germany, the demand for caregivers rose by 34 per cent between 2015 and 2018. A study by the German organisation, Deutsche Welle, indicates that 76 per cent of caregiving takes place at home. In 2020, Germany required 1,20,000 care workers. This highlights the growing global demand for care workers; wealthy nations are projected to need 60 per cent more care workers by 2040.
By 2030, the market for caregivers in India is expected to reach a value of approximately Rs 6 lakh crore.
Globally, approximately 50 million people are grappling with dementia and Alzheimer's, and the number of such elderly individuals could reach 152 million by 2050, the NITI Aayog notes. In essence, India and countries across the world will face a significant need for care workers in the future.
Creating New Support System
The NITI Aayog has emphasised the need to strengthen the caregiving sector and has proposed three measures to achieve this: establishing a National Caregiving Council; formulating regulations to ensure the credibility of caregivers' education, training, and certification; and creating an online government portal containing information on all registered caregivers. Such a portal would enable people to find certified care workers from the comfort of their homes.
According to the NITI Aayog report, various training courses for caregivers have been running in the country for years. These include certificate courses in caregiving, PG diplomas in integrated geriatric care, the 'PM Special' training for caregivers, courses on palliative and hospice care, dementia care via the Ministry of Social Justice's official 'TAPAS' digital portal, and online basic management courses. The eligibility requirement for these is passing the 10th standard. Each of these courses has a capacity of 25 to 30 seats. The NITI Aayog has recommended expanding its scope.
The report indicates that about 10 per cent of the country's population is currently caring for a sick family member, an elderly person, or a child at home. In a sense, these individuals act as family caregivers, although they have not undergone any formal training for the role; they undertake these duties due to family responsibilities. In the future, instead of providing care themselves, such individuals are likely to entrust this responsibility to paid caregivers — a shift expected to occur rapidly.
The NITI Aayog report says thousands of people underwent training across eight caregiver courses, including the 'PM Special' scheme, yet there is no record of how many actually secured employment. A total of 36,684 individuals were trained under the 'PM Special' scheme while 4,201 received training through the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) between 2018 and 2025, bringing the total number of trainees to 40,885.
The report states that caregiver training centres are managed by the NISD headquarters in New Delhi and 11 Regional Resource and Training Centres (RRTCs) across the country. These centres are located in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Caregiving training is also available online via the 'TAPAS' portal.
The NITI Aayog notes that the scope of elderly and patient care is vast, encompassing domestic caregivers and nannies, home nursing, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, remote-operated equipment, day-care centres, and more. With the market growing at a rate of 13.76 per cent, India's caregiving sector is expected to achieve an annual turnover of approximately Rs 6 lakh crore by 2030.
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