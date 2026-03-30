ETV Bharat / bharat

Emergency Kerosene Push Amid LPG Crunch Sparks Demand Surge, Expert Raises Health Concerns

New Delhi: As global energy supply chains face disruptions amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, the Centre’s decision to temporarily relax petroleum safety and licensing norms for kerosene distribution, has triggered an unexpected revival of a fuel India had nearly phased out. From a surge in kerosene stove sales to renewed policy debates, it's bringing back memories of an era when 'mitti ka tel' was a household staple, while also raising serious concerns over health, safety and environmental impact.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in its Sunday notification, allowed ad-hoc distribution of kerosene for cooking and lighting across 21 states and Union Territories, to cushion households against LPG supply disruptions. But experts caution that it risks undoing decades of progress in clean cooking fuel adoption.

Expert flags policy reversal

Sudhir Bisht, a petroleum industry veteran, strongly criticised the move, calling it a step backward. He told ETV Bharat, “Kerosene was phased out of Delhi-NCR and all major cities, starting with 1995, when I was myself a deputy sales manager in Delhi. It started much earlier with blue dye being added to kerosene."

"Blue dye was added to kerosene so that any adulteration at petrol pumps would be detected. However, it was felt that kerosene was a major pollutant and its smoke was primarily responsible for all respiratory linked diseases among especially women. Delhi became kerosene-free by 1997-98, after LPG connections were distributed liberally and everybody started getting double cylinder connections for LPG.”

He added, “To allow sale of kerosene at petrol pumps will be a retrograde step. This must not happen. Electricity, which is available easily now, is better. India is electricity surplus and we are mainly using coal at NTPC plants. I think the government should subsidise electricity and ensure that people pay for the electricity, and the supply is maintained 24x7. Distributing kerosene at petrol pumps will be a highly retrograde step.”

How the Kerosene system works

The current distribution mechanism mirrors older Public Distribution System (PDS) practices, but with added flexibility. The government has allocated an additional 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene, which is being routed to state-designated agencies via PSU oil companies.

Kerosene is reaching consumers through two primary channels, fair price shops and selected petrol pumps. In addition to fuel pumps, new ration shops will be opened in rural areas to distribute small quantities of the fuel — around 0.5 litre per person each month).

Some company-owned fuel distribution locations will be allowed to keep kerosene in storage for resale, after meeting strict recording requirements that follow a specific procedure established by the Petroleum Explosives and Safety Organisation (PESO). There will be multiple ways to monitor the movement of kerosene, in order to discourage it from being diverted, given that kerosene has always been misappropriated as an additive for gasoline. Dealers will have to keep logs of where they store and distribute kerosene, and states will need to periodically check these records to clamp down on any signs of hoarding or black market sales.

Kerosene stove sales surge

On the ground, the impact has been swift and visible. Retailers in several states reported a sharp spike in demand for kerosene stoves, most of which had nearly vanished in recent years.

In some regions, traders say their entire stock of kerosene and diesel stoves was sold out in days. The price of kerosene has also increased significantly since the ration programme began, with some estimates indicating that kerosene stoves that previously cost Rs 1,500, has recently sold for almost Rs 2,800. Some diesel stoves are being sold on the black market for as much as Rs 30,000.