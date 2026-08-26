ETV Bharat / bharat

Embassy Coordinating With Nepal Govt For Rescue Of Indians Affected By Flash Floods: MEA

A residential area devastated by mud-laden floodwaters following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is closely coordinating with government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by flash floods in the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The embassy earlier in the day issued emergency phone numbers for those seeking assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the calamity.

"Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today's flash floods in Nepal," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.