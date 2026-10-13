ETV Bharat / bharat

'Musk Creating Pressure': RSS Affiliate Asks Centre To Block Starlink, Cites Need For Internet Curbs

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS)-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) urged the Centre to block permission to Starlink to roll out its commercial satellite broadband services in India.

The SJM on Tuesday condemned the "irresponsible" statements made by its owner, Elon Musk, against industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the government indirectly.

Musk on Saturday slammed Ambani, sharing screenshots of media reports alleging that a Reliance-funded firm helped boost the social-media campaigns of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that a Reliance-linked company made large political donations to the ruling party.

Prior to that, Musk had addressed Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" on X and accused him of protecting a monopoly. He had also criticised Ambani over the delay in the launch of Starlink's satellite broadband services in India.

Reliance has not publicly responded to Musk's allegations, while the government has maintained that the country's authorisation framework for telecom and satellite services is "fair and non-discriminatory" and that any suggestion of selective application is "baseless and misconceived".

SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said the organisation believes that India is within its rights to deny permission to Starlink if the company fails to address the country's national-security concerns.

"The organisation is of the firm belief that blocking Starlink would send a message to trade partners like the US ... that India is certainly within its rights to block Starlink based on its genuine national security concerns," he said.

Mahajan condemned Musk's remarks, saying Starlink has applied for a licence to launch and operate commercial satellite broadband services in India but has not received approval, although its application has not been rejected either.

"It is unfortunate that instead of responding to clarifications sought from his company, on national security grounds, Elon Musk has chosen to make allegations on Indian businesses and the government indirectly," he said.

Mahajan alleged that Starlink might be attempting to secure the licence by creating public pressure on the government or that Musk is making the statements out of frustration over the regulatory requirements.

"It appears that Starlink is perhaps not prepared to meet those specific requirements. Consequently, it seems Elon Musk is either attempting to secure the licence by creating public pressure against the government or is making these statements out of frustration," the SJM leader was quoted as saying in a statement.

Mahajan said internet services often need to be disrupted to maintain law and order during separatist activities, terror acts, riots, protests and similar situations.