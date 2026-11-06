El Niño Effect: India Records 12.6% Less Rainfall, Fourth-Lowest In 125 Years
Karnataka recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 30%, followed by Kerala (28%), Andhra Pradesh (25%), and Tamil Nadu (20%), reports Samanvay Pandey
Published : November 6, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 2026 monsoon was not up to the mark this year. It was 12.6 per cent below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
It was El Niño that played the spoiler. As a result, the country faced a 'dry' monsoon — an occurrence seen only four times in the last 125 years. South India bore the brunt, with Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala being the most affected.
According to the IMD, the country received 759.4 mm of rainfall between June and September 2026, against a Long Period Average (LPA) — the expected total rainfall — of 868.6 mm. Due to the impact of El Niño, the country experienced a deficit of 109.2 mm, or 12.6 per cent, in monsoon rainfall. South India received only 76 per cent of its normal rainfall, while East and Northeast India received 74 per cent. Northwest India recorded 94 per cent and Central India recorded 97 per cent of their respective normal rainfall.
In 2026, the monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on June 4 — a delay of four days — and spread across the entire country by July 9. By August 10, an 11 per cent deficit in total rainfall was recorded nationwide. The month of June was extremely dry, witnessing a 40 per cent deficit in rainfall. In Jharkhand, a deficit of up to 80 per cent was recorded. However, July and August saw sudden, heavy rainfall.
In some areas, intense downpours over short periods even surpassed seasonal average figures. Torrential rain led to flood-like conditions in many rural areas, causing the topsoil of agricultural fields to wash away and making the sowing of subsequent crops nearly impossible. This phenomenon is known as a 'wet drought' (ola dushkal).
State-wise Break-up
Telangana: By October 21, the state recorded 24 per cent less rainfall than normal. During the monsoon season (June to October), it received only 618.7 mm of rain, compared to the normal expectation of 812.5 mm for this period — a shortfall of approximately 194 mm. This rainfall deficit is impacting agriculture, groundwater levels, water sources, reservoirs, and forest areas.
Currently, 18 out of the state’s 33 districts are facing a rainfall deficit, affecting a population of nearly 10 million (1 crore) people and leading to a water crisis.
Gujarat: The state recorded 10.81 per cent less rainfall than normal. According to a rainfall report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, a total of 810.66 mm of rain was recorded in the state up to October 19. This represents 89.19 per cent of the 908.88 mm average recorded between 1996 and 2025, indicating that the state received approximately 10.81 per cent less rainfall compared to the LPA.
Rainfall distribution was not uniform across all regions of the state. South Gujarat received above-average rainfall, whereas Kutch, North Gujarat, and Saurashtra experienced a deficit. The east-central region also saw lower-than-average total rainfall.
Madhya Pradesh: According to a report by the local meteorological department, the state recorded approximately 15 per cent less rainfall than normal during the 2026 monsoon season, attributed to the impact of El Niño.
While the state typically receives an average of 949.5 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, only 908.4 mm was recorded this time due to El Niño. The eastern region of Madhya Pradesh was the most affected, receiving 19 per cent less rainfall than normal, followed by western Madhya Pradesh, which saw an 11 per cent deficit.
Approximately 25 districts in the state faced a rainfall deficit and drought-like conditions; these include Alirajpur, Rewa, Maihar, Narmadapuram, Sidhi, Narsinghpur, Jhabua, Singrauli, Mandla and Tikamgarh.
Rajasthan: The state recorded 17.76 per cent less rainfall than normal during this year's monsoon. Between June 1 and September 26, the state received 346.97 mm of rainfall against the normal 421.89 mm — a deficit of 74.92 mm. In 17 districts, rainfall was 20 per cent to 50 per cent below normal.
For comparison, 676.76 mm of rainfall was recorded during the same period last year. According to the district administrations, 14 districts experienced low rainfall, 12 districts saw below-average rainfall, and 15 districts received normal rainfall.
Kerala: The state experienced approximately 28 per cent less rainfall than normal during the monsoon season. Between June 1 and August 31, 1,367.1 mm of rainfall was recorded, against a normal average of 1,750 mm. This marks the seventh-driest monsoon season since 1901 and the fourth-driest since 2001.
The year 2026 has now joined the list of the 10 years with the lowest rainfall. Wayanad district recorded the lowest rainfall, with a deficit of 53 per cent; it received 1,090.1 mm of rain against the expected normal of 2,200.9 mm. This was followed by Idukki with a 47 per cent deficit and Kollam with a 38 per cent deficit. Alappuzha saw a 32 per cent shortfall, while Palakkad and Thrissur districts each recorded a 30 per cent deficit. In contrast, normal rainfall was recorded in Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram.
The lowest rainfall ever recorded in the state was in 1918, with 1,104.3 mm of precipitation. Other years that saw significantly low rainfall include 1976 (1,296.4 mm) and 1987 (1,324.5 mm). Rainfall figures for other notable years are: 1,326.6 mm in 2023, 1,352.3 mm in 2016, 1,361.7 mm in 2002, 1,477.4 mm in 1952, 1,498.4 mm in 1986, and 1,498.7 mm in 1994.
However, there has been some relief this year, as rainfall levels are higher than those recorded in 2023.
The Lowest Rainfall: 435.8 mm
According to a report by Climate Trends, 542 mm of rainfall was recorded between June 1 and September 30, against a normal average of 716 mm. This marks the fourth-lowest rainfall since 1901. The record for the lowest rainfall remains from 1918, at 435.8 mm.
Among the states, Karnataka recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 30 per cent, followed by Kerala (28 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (25 per cent), and Tamil Nadu (20 per cent).
According to the Climate Trends report, the lack of rainfall resulted in the country experiencing its hottest August since 1901. September also ranked as the fifth-hottest month on record.
Typically, the El Niño phenomenon leads to a deficit in rainfall and causes temperatures to rise above the average. This leads to heatwave conditions. Fluctuations in temperature and rainfall below normal levels have an adverse impact on both human health and the environment.
India has experienced three 'very strong' El Niño events so far. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data, there have been three such 'very strong' El Niño occurrences since 1950 — specifically in 1982–83, 1997–98, and 2014–15. During these three events, the 'Relative Oceanic Niño Index' (RONI) exceeded 2°C, which classifies them as 'very strong' El Niño events. The highest temperature anomaly, +2.5°C, was recorded during the 1982–83 event.
According to the IMD data, the nation has experienced major drought years — such as 1982, 1987, 2002, 2009, and 2015 — all of which coincided with El Niño events. Now, 2026 has also been added to this list. Beyond reduced monsoon rainfall, El Niño can trigger prolonged droughts, rising temperatures, and heatwave conditions. This directly affects food security, the economy, and water availability.
Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra have declared droughts. The western state of Maharashtra has declared a drought across 75 per cent of its territory.
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