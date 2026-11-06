ETV Bharat / bharat

El Niño Effect: India Records 12.6% Less Rainfall, Fourth-Lowest In 125 Years

Hyderabad: The 2026 monsoon was not up to the mark this year. It was 12.6 per cent below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It was El Niño that played the spoiler. As a result, the country faced a 'dry' monsoon — an occurrence seen only four times in the last 125 years. South India bore the brunt, with Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala being the most affected.

According to the IMD, the country received 759.4 mm of rainfall between June and September 2026, against a Long Period Average (LPA) — the expected total rainfall — of 868.6 mm. Due to the impact of El Niño, the country experienced a deficit of 109.2 mm, or 12.6 per cent, in monsoon rainfall. South India received only 76 per cent of its normal rainfall, while East and Northeast India received 74 per cent. Northwest India recorded 94 per cent and Central India recorded 97 per cent of their respective normal rainfall.

El Niño Effect: India Records 12.6% Less Rainfall, Fourth-Lowest In 125 Years (ETV Bharat Graphics)

In 2026, the monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on June 4 — a delay of four days — and spread across the entire country by July 9. By August 10, an 11 per cent deficit in total rainfall was recorded nationwide. The month of June was extremely dry, witnessing a 40 per cent deficit in rainfall. In Jharkhand, a deficit of up to 80 per cent was recorded. However, July and August saw sudden, heavy rainfall.

In some areas, intense downpours over short periods even surpassed seasonal average figures. Torrential rain led to flood-like conditions in many rural areas, causing the topsoil of agricultural fields to wash away and making the sowing of subsequent crops nearly impossible. This phenomenon is known as a 'wet drought' (ola dushkal).

El Niño Effect: India Records 12.6% Less Rainfall, Fourth-Lowest In 125 Years (ETV Bharat Graphics)

State-wise Break-up

Telangana: By October 21, the state recorded 24 per cent less rainfall than normal. During the monsoon season (June to October), it received only 618.7 mm of rain, compared to the normal expectation of 812.5 mm for this period — a shortfall of approximately 194 mm. This rainfall deficit is impacting agriculture, groundwater levels, water sources, reservoirs, and forest areas.

Currently, 18 out of the state’s 33 districts are facing a rainfall deficit, affecting a population of nearly 10 million (1 crore) people and leading to a water crisis.

El Niño Effect: India Records 12.6% Less Rainfall, Fourth-Lowest In 125 Years (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Gujarat: The state recorded 10.81 per cent less rainfall than normal. According to a rainfall report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, a total of 810.66 mm of rain was recorded in the state up to October 19. This represents 89.19 per cent of the 908.88 mm average recorded between 1996 and 2025, indicating that the state received approximately 10.81 per cent less rainfall compared to the LPA.

Rainfall distribution was not uniform across all regions of the state. South Gujarat received above-average rainfall, whereas Kutch, North Gujarat, and Saurashtra experienced a deficit. The east-central region also saw lower-than-average total rainfall.

El Niño Effect: India Records 12.6% Less Rainfall, Fourth-Lowest In 125 Years (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Madhya Pradesh: According to a report by the local meteorological department, the state recorded approximately 15 per cent less rainfall than normal during the 2026 monsoon season, attributed to the impact of El Niño.

While the state typically receives an average of 949.5 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, only 908.4 mm was recorded this time due to El Niño. The eastern region of Madhya Pradesh was the most affected, receiving 19 per cent less rainfall than normal, followed by western Madhya Pradesh, which saw an 11 per cent deficit.

Approximately 25 districts in the state faced a rainfall deficit and drought-like conditions; these include Alirajpur, Rewa, Maihar, Narmadapuram, Sidhi, Narsinghpur, Jhabua, Singrauli, Mandla and Tikamgarh.

El Niño Effect: India Records 12.6% Less Rainfall, Fourth-Lowest In 125 Years (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Rajasthan: The state recorded 17.76 per cent less rainfall than normal during this year's monsoon. Between June 1 and September 26, the state received 346.97 mm of rainfall against the normal 421.89 mm — a deficit of 74.92 mm. In 17 districts, rainfall was 20 per cent to 50 per cent below normal.

For comparison, 676.76 mm of rainfall was recorded during the same period last year. According to the district administrations, 14 districts experienced low rainfall, 12 districts saw below-average rainfall, and 15 districts received normal rainfall.