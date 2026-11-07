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Eligible CAA Applicants To Get Citizenship By Dec 31: Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Aranghata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised that the process of granting citizenship to all eligible applicants under the CAA would be completed by December 31, alleging that the previous TMC government failed to facilitate its implementation, leaving thousands of applications pending.

Inaugurating a Kali Puja pandal at Aranghata in Nadia district on Friday, Adhikari said around 2.5 lakh applications were pending in Nadia and neighbouring North 24 Parganas, both border districts with a sizeable population of people who migrated from Bangladesh.

"All eligible applications under the CAA will be disposed of by December 31. No eligible applicant will be left out, and citizenship certificates will be issued within the stipulated period," he said. The chief minister said his government had taken responsibility for expediting the process and initiated administrative steps to clear the backlog. "District magistrates had undergone training through the Home Department, while sub-divisional officers (SDOs) would supervise verification of applications and conduct hearings to ensure their timely disposal," he said.