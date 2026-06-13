Elgar Parishad Accused Varavara Rao Moves Bombay High Court To Permanently Relocate To Hometown Hyderabad
While the HC has directed NIA to respond within a week, the probe agency has filed a separate petition, seeking the cancellation of Rao's bail.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Mumbai: Telugu poet Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad and 'Urban Naxal' case, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking permission to permanently relocate to his hometown, Hyderabad. In the petition, he informed the court that his advancing age and the high cost of living has made it difficult for him to live in Mumbai.
Taking cognisance of the petition, the High Court directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a response within a week. Meanwhile, the investigating agency has filed a separate petition in the special NIA court, seeking the cancellation of Rao's bail, alleging that he violated bail conditions by attending an event organised at the Mumbai Press Club.
In his petition, Rao stated that he is now 85 years old and faces significant mobility limitations. He argued that it would be appropriate for him to spend his twilight years with his family in his hometown. He also contended that the overall cost of living in Mumbai is beyond his means, as is the medical treatment in the city.
Rao claimed that as a pensioner from Telangana, he is eligible for affordable medical services in his home state. He also highlighted the dire condition of government hospitals in Mumbai. Rao noted that this very factor had earlier been taken into consideration when he was granted temporary bail. He asserted that he has not violated any bail conditions or misused the liberty granted to him since his release.
It was also submitted on his behalf that although 24 cases had previously been registered against him, he was acquitted of all charges in these, hence he should be granted permanent permission to return to Hyderabad.
Arrest, Bail, And After
Varavara Rao was arrested in 2018 in connection with the 'Urban Naxal' case. It involved the Elgar (loud declaration) Parishad event, held on December 31, 2017 at Shaniwarwada fort in Pune, to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima-Koregaon, in which, a regiment of Mahar Dalits, serving in the British Army, had defeated the Peshwa's army. The next day, on January 1, 2018, there was widespread violence at Bhima-Koregaon, when the Dalit participants at the Parishad event marched to the village and were attacked.
Subsequently, the Pune Police arrested several intellectuals, including Varavara Rao, for participating in the Elgar Parishad. Initially, they investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet on February 2019. Later, in January 2020, the investigation was transferred to the NIA, and those arrested designated as 'Urban Naxal'.
In September 2022, Rao had filed an application with the special NIA court in Mumbai seeking permission to stay in Hyderabad for three months to undergo cataract surgery. After the Sessions Court rejected this application, Rao challenged the decision in the High Court; however, the High Court also denied him permission to leave Mumbai.
Eventually, the Supreme Court granted bail to Rao on medical grounds in August 2022, directing the special NIA court (part of the Mumbai Sessions Court) to determine the specific conditions. Accordingly, the special NIA court granted him bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, subject to stringent conditions, which included not leaving the jurisdiction of the NIA court, fully cooperating with investigating officers, disclosing his residential address to the investigating agency, refraining from contacting other accused persons, making no statements to the media, and avoiding any actions that might impact the trial. Rao was also prohibited from making international phone calls, or keep his cellphone switched off at any time.
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