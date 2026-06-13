ETV Bharat / bharat

Elgar Parishad Accused Varavara Rao Moves Bombay High Court To Permanently Relocate To Hometown Hyderabad

Mumbai: Telugu poet Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad and 'Urban Naxal' case, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking permission to permanently relocate to his hometown, Hyderabad. In the petition, he informed the court that his advancing age and the high cost of living has made it difficult for him to live in Mumbai.

Taking cognisance of the petition, the High Court directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a response within a week. Meanwhile, the investigating agency has filed a separate petition in the special NIA court, seeking the cancellation of Rao's bail, alleging that he violated bail conditions by attending an event organised at the Mumbai Press Club.

In his petition, Rao stated that he is now 85 years old and faces significant mobility limitations. He argued that it would be appropriate for him to spend his twilight years with his family in his hometown. He also contended that the overall cost of living in Mumbai is beyond his means, as is the medical treatment in the city.

Rao claimed that as a pensioner from Telangana, he is eligible for affordable medical services in his home state. He also highlighted the dire condition of government hospitals in Mumbai. Rao noted that this very factor had earlier been taken into consideration when he was granted temporary bail. He asserted that he has not violated any bail conditions or misused the liberty granted to him since his release.

It was also submitted on his behalf that although 24 cases had previously been registered against him, he was acquitted of all charges in these, hence he should be granted permanent permission to return to Hyderabad.