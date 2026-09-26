Elephant Electrocuted By 'Poaching Trap' In Chhattisgarh; Six Arrested
Six people were arrested and five others are sought after an illegal poaching wire electrocuted a male elephant in Chhattisgarh, reports by Tarun Sharma
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Jashpurnagar: Chhattisgarh forest department has arrested six people and launched a manhunt for more accused after a male elephant was electrocuted in Duldula Forest Range of the state, officials said.
On Thursday, the carcass of the elephant was found in the Nonpani forest near Dhodhiara village. A subsequent probe confirmed electrocution as the cause of death, per Dr Ajit Pandey, a veterinarian from Surguja, who conducted the autopsy alongside local experts.
"The animal died after coming into contact with an illegally erected power line fence spanning 1.5 kilometres along the boundary between the forest and nearby agricultural fields," said forest department officials.
"A group of 11 individuals illegally laid the live wire to trap and poach wild boars or other local wildlife, but it caught and killed the elephant," they added.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for Jashpurnagar, Shashi Kumar, said six people have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched for five other suspects. “Further action will be taken based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation,” said Kumar.
Officials said that the poachers had allegedly dismantled the network of wires from the site to conceal the crime following the elephant’s death. But canine squads from the police department and search teams from Guru Ghasidas National Park recovered the hidden materials within 18 hours.
"We seized electric trap wiring, peacock feathers, and poaching snares during joint raids on three houses in Dhodhiara village," officials said. The teams also detained some suspects and interrogated them, which led authorities to a forest ravine, where additional bundles of hidden wires were recovered.
The six arrested individuals have been identified as Sameer Toppo, Augustus Ekka, Rupesh Ekka, Dinesh Ram, Salindra Ram, and Tarsius Ram, who were produced in a local court on Friday.
Police have booked the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, along with other relevant legal provisions. Officials noted that the search for the five remaining suspects is active and additional charges may be filed as more evidence emerges.
After the post-mortem and other forensic sampling, the final rites for the deceased elephant were performed in accordance with regulations prescribed by the Government of Chhattisgarh and national wildlife authorities.
Also Read