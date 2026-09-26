ETV Bharat / bharat

Elephant Electrocuted By 'Poaching Trap' In Chhattisgarh; Six Arrested

Jashpurnagar: Chhattisgarh forest department has arrested six people and launched a manhunt for more accused after a male elephant was electrocuted in Duldula Forest Range of the state, officials said.

On Thursday, the carcass of the elephant was found in the Nonpani forest near Dhodhiara village. A subsequent probe confirmed electrocution as the cause of death, per Dr Ajit Pandey, a veterinarian from Surguja, who conducted the autopsy alongside local experts.

"The animal died after coming into contact with an illegally erected power line fence spanning 1.5 kilometres along the boundary between the forest and nearby agricultural fields," said forest department officials.

"A group of 11 individuals illegally laid the live wire to trap and poach wild boars or other local wildlife, but it caught and killed the elephant," they added.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for Jashpurnagar, Shashi Kumar, said six people have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched for five other suspects. “Further action will be taken based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation,” said Kumar.