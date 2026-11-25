Electric Vehicles In Freight Transport: IIT Madras Announces 'eCV Dialogue' Amid India's 2070 Net Zero Target
The national dialogue scheduled in January will bring together policymakes and industrial leaders to focus on actionable policies in India's freight transport transition.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Chennai: In a bid to bridge the vast gap in India's electric freight transport transition, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is holding the 'eCV Dialogue' on January 21-22 to focus on actionable policies and put India's commercial transport on the electric highway.
An IIT-M spokesperson said that medium and heavy duty vehicles contribute nearly 25% of India's oil import bill, but electric trucks account for just 0.2% of N3 commercial vehicle sales. An N3 vehcle is the one used for carriage of goods and having a Gross vehicle Weight exceeding 12 tons. The IIT-M spokesperson said that accelerating their electrification is crucial to strengthening energy security.
In order to bridge the vast deficit in the country's electric freight transition, IIT Madras, under the patronage of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, is holding the eCV Dialogue on 21- 22 January 2027.
The two-day national dialogue, which will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, fleet operators and researchers, will focus on actionable policies, charging infrastructure, vehicle technologies, financing and transition roadmaps.
“Inspired by the Indian tradition of 'Shastrartha', it will turn diverse perspectives into meaningful deliberations and practical solutions,” the IIT-M said.
eCV Dialogue: The Agenda
- Action plans for Concrete policy recommendations and transition roadmaps
- Way forward for charging infrastructure plans and standard operating procedures
- Vehicle technologies, battery systems and safety standards
- Financing mechanisms, incentives and Enabling diligence in Net Zero pathways, Energy Security and Toll Waivers.
Director IIT Madras Prof V Kamakoti, while underscoring India's high dependency on fuels, stressed on the need to electrify commercial vehicles for passengers as well as freight transport.
The bid towards electrification of freight transport also gains significance in the backdrop of India's ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood said that the country had a “commitment to fulfill” with regard to the net zero ambition. While a “lot of steps are needed” in this direction, Prof Sood said that it was “very clear that our R&D (research and development) and the deployment of the latest technology leading to the production of the commercial vehicles in India has to be put on fastrack”.
What will it take to put India's commercial transport on the electric highway? How do we move beyond technology to drive collective action for India's electric trucking transition? With medium- and heavy-duty vehicles contributing nearly 25% of India's oil import bill, accelerating their electrification is crucial to strengthening energy security. Yet, electric trucks account for just 0.2% of N3 commercial vehicle sales. Bridging this gap, IIT Madras, under the patronage of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, presents the eCV Dialogue on 21- 22 January 2027. Bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, fleet operators and researchers, the two-day national dialogue will focus on actionable policies, charging infrastructure, vehicle technologies, financing and transition roadmaps. Inspired by the Indian tradition of Shastrartha, it will turn diverse perspectives into meaningful deliberations and practical solutions. The focus will move beyond conversations to actionable solutions, including: 🔹 Action plans for Concrete policy recommendations and transition roadmaps 🔹 Way forward for charging infrastructure plans and standard operating procedures 🔹 Vehicle technologies, battery systems and safety standards 🔹 Financing mechanisms, incentives and Enabling diligence in Net Zero pathways, Energy Security and Toll Waivers. @iitmadras @PrinSciAdvOff @CoEZETIITM #IITMadras #OPSA #eCVDialogue— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) November 25, 2026
“We cannot just import all the technologies for commercial vehicles,” he said.
According to Sood, in the Government of India's ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation), there is a dedicated mission on e-mobility. We need to explore the technologies that we need to lead rather than follow on the existing ones. But the majority of the commercial vehicles should be with e-mobility".
Sood said that commercial vehicles were the backbone of the Indian economy carrying half the people and goods even as consuming 40 percent of the country's fuel requirement.
Dr N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer at Ashok Leyland emphasised on the ecosystem required for electrifying freight transport including better charging infrastructure.
“If you don't have charging infra, you will not be able to migrate from short point-to-point runs to long distance trucks,” Saravanan said.
Saravanan said it was time for India's OEMs(Original Equipment manufacturers) to push for the roadmaps at the national level so that everybody is aligned to certain roadmap in terms of the what the technology should be.
“But then, start to put more focus on EVS and work with the government on the roadmaps on how it should progress and so on.
Director IIT-M, Prof Kamakoti stressed on the need for human resource for embedded sectors while developing electric vehicles. The IIT-M Director pushed for the electrification of 80 percent of the commercial vehicles.
“So by that, we start improving the energy resilience of our country. That should be our 'Viksit Bharat',” he said.
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