ETV Bharat / bharat

Electric Vehicles In Freight Transport: IIT Madras Announces 'eCV Dialogue' Amid India's 2070 Net Zero Target

Chennai : In a bid to bridge the vast gap in India's electric freight transport transition, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is holding the 'eCV Dialogue' on January 21-22 to focus on actionable policies and put India's commercial transport on the electric highway.

An IIT-M spokesperson said that medium and heavy duty vehicles contribute nearly 25% of India's oil import bill, but electric trucks account for just 0.2% of N3 commercial vehicle sales. An N3 vehcle is the one used for carriage of goods and having a Gross vehicle Weight exceeding 12 tons. The IIT-M spokesperson said that accelerating their electrification is crucial to strengthening energy security.

IIT Madras Announces 'eCV Dialogue' Amid India's 2070 Net Zero Target (X/ @iitmadras)

In order to bridge the vast deficit in the country's electric freight transition, IIT Madras, under the patronage of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, is holding the eCV Dialogue on 21- 22 January 2027.

The two-day national dialogue, which will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, fleet operators and researchers, will focus on actionable policies, charging infrastructure, vehicle technologies, financing and transition roadmaps.

“Inspired by the Indian tradition of 'Shastrartha', it will turn diverse perspectives into meaningful deliberations and practical solutions,” the IIT-M said.

eCV Dialogue: The Agenda

Action plans for Concrete policy recommendations and transition roadmaps

Way forward for charging infrastructure plans and standard operating procedures

Vehicle technologies, battery systems and safety standards

Financing mechanisms, incentives and Enabling diligence in Net Zero pathways, Energy Security and Toll Waivers.

Director IIT Madras Prof V Kamakoti, while underscoring India's high dependency on fuels, stressed on the need to electrify commercial vehicles for passengers as well as freight transport.

The bid towards electrification of freight transport also gains significance in the backdrop of India's ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood said that the country had a “commitment to fulfill” with regard to the net zero ambition. While a “lot of steps are needed” in this direction, Prof Sood said that it was “very clear that our R&D (research and development) and the deployment of the latest technology leading to the production of the commercial vehicles in India has to be put on fastrack”.

“We cannot just import all the technologies for commercial vehicles,” he said.