Electorate In 9 States, UTs Shrink By 1.70 Crore After SIR

FILE- A group of volunteers stage a demonstration against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Voter base in nine states and Union territories has shrunk by more than 1.70 crore following the publication of final electoral rolls as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to official data. The data shared by the chief electoral officers of Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Kerala on Saturday showed that their combined voter base stood at over 21.45 crore before the SIR exercise began on October 27 last year. FILE- Voters check their names in the voter list during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of Assam Legislative Assembly elections, in Guwahati. (ANI)