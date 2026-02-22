ETV Bharat / bharat

Electorate In 9 States, UTs Shrink By 1.70 Crore After SIR

While the exercise, which kept the Election Commission in spotlight, has been completed in Bihar, it is currently underway in 12 states and Union territories.

FILE- A group of volunteers stage a demonstration against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru
FILE- A group of volunteers stage a demonstration against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 22, 2026 at 9:06 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Voter base in nine states and Union territories has shrunk by more than 1.70 crore following the publication of final electoral rolls as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to official data.

The data shared by the chief electoral officers of Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Kerala on Saturday showed that their combined voter base stood at over 21.45 crore before the SIR exercise began on October 27 last year.

FILE- Voters check their names in the voter list during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of Assam Legislative Assembly elections, in Guwahati.
FILE- Voters check their names in the voter list during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of Assam Legislative Assembly elections, in Guwahati. (ANI)

It shrunk to 19.75 crore after publication of their final electoral rolls this week, a net change of over 1.70 crore electors. While the exercise, which kept the Election Commission in the spotlight, has been completed in Bihar, it is currently underway in 12 states and Union territories covering nearly 60 crore electors.

FILE- Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind West Bengal President Maulana Siddiqullah Chowdhury leads a rally to protest against SIR, in Kolkata
FILE- Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind West Bengal President Maulana Siddiqullah Chowdhury leads a rally to protest against SIR, in Kolkata (ANI)

The remaining 40 crore electors will be covered in 17 states and five Union territories. In Assam, a "special revision", instead of SIR, was completed on February 10. Due to a variety of reasons, the SIR in the nine states and three Union territories have seen frequent tweaking in schedules. As in Bihar, political parties have approached the Supreme Court challenging the exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Also Read:

  1. Chhattisgarh SIR: Voter Counts Stands at Over 1.87 Crore
  2. Kerala’s Final Electoral Roll For SIR 2026 Published; Voter Count Stands At 2.69 Crore

TAGGED:

SIR
ELECTION COMMISSION
SPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISION
EC SIR ELECTORS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.