ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Sets Electoral Roll Updation Timeline: Draft Voter List By November 12, Final List On January 4, 2027

Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, Anindita Mitra, holds meeting over updation of electoral rolls. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The election authorities in Punjab have set a timeline to update electoral rolls, with the draft voter lists to be notified on November 12 and the final voter lists to be published on January 4, 2027.

On the directions of the Election Commission of India, the work of enrolling new voters and correcting old voter lists in Punjab is going to start soon.

In this connection, Anindita Mitra, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, held a meeting with the representatives of political parties of the state. In this meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the programme of "Special Brief Correction" of Photo Voter Lists, in which January 1, 2027 has been considered as the eligibility date. Officials said that the draft voter lists will be published on November 12, and the "people will get the opportunity to check their votes."