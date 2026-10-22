Punjab Sets Electoral Roll Updation Timeline: Draft Voter List By November 12, Final List On January 4, 2027
Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, Anindita Mitra, holds meeting over updation of electoral rolls.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: The election authorities in Punjab have set a timeline to update electoral rolls, with the draft voter lists to be notified on November 12 and the final voter lists to be published on January 4, 2027.
On the directions of the Election Commission of India, the work of enrolling new voters and correcting old voter lists in Punjab is going to start soon.
In this connection, Anindita Mitra, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, held a meeting with the representatives of political parties of the state.
In this meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the programme of "Special Brief Correction" of Photo Voter Lists, in which January 1, 2027 has been considered as the eligibility date.
Officials said that the draft voter lists will be published on November 12, and the "people will get the opportunity to check their votes."
"If there is any mistake in the vote of a citizen or a new voter has to register his name, then a special time has been given for that."
As per the timeline, claims and objections from voters will be received from 12 November 2026 to 11 December 2026, and people can submit their forms during this one-month period.
After settling all the claims and objections, a new list will be prepared by the ECI. The final voter lists will be published on January 4, 2027.
CEO Punjab Mitra has asked political parties to raise awareness among the voters "so that no eligible citizen is deprived of the right to vote."
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