ETV Bharat / bharat

Electoral Roll Corrections Are Voters' Individual Right, Not PIL Matter: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for corrections to municipal electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh over house number discrepancies.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said it was not keen to examine the plea.

It was argued before the bench that discrepancies surfaced in the municipal electoral rolls due to changes in house numbers.

The bench observed that the right to seek correction of an electoral-roll entry is personal to the individual voter and cannot ordinarily be pursued collectively through a PIL.

"The municipal electoral rolls are governed by their own rules, and individual voters can approach the competent election authorities for corrections," Justice Bagchi orally observed.