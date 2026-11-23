Electoral Roll Corrections Are Voters' Individual Right, Not PIL Matter: Supreme Court
A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said it was not keen to examine the plea.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for corrections to municipal electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh over house number discrepancies.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said it was not keen to examine the plea.
It was argued before the bench that discrepancies surfaced in the municipal electoral rolls due to changes in house numbers.
The bench observed that the right to seek correction of an electoral-roll entry is personal to the individual voter and cannot ordinarily be pursued collectively through a PIL.
"The municipal electoral rolls are governed by their own rules, and individual voters can approach the competent election authorities for corrections," Justice Bagchi orally observed.
The counsel vehemently pressed that the issue remains unresolved despite representations being submitted to the concerned authorities.
It was also contended that ensuring alignment of municipal electoral rolls with those maintained for parliamentary and assembly elections is essential. The plea added that this would ensure consistency in voter records.
Under the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, the Electoral Registration Officer is empowered to correct or delete erroneous entries or include eligible voters following an inquiry. The law also provides for an appeal against the officer's decision.
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