ETV Bharat / bharat

Elections To 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Falling Vacant Across 10 States On March 16: EC

EC on Wednesday announced that the elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant across 10 states will be held on March 16.

LoP in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.
LoP in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 18, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that the biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, which are falling vacant on different dates in April, will be held on March 16.

The states where seats are falling vacant are Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

According to the poll panel's notification, Maharashtra has the highest number of vacant seats, with seven, followed by Tamil Nadu with six vacant seats, and five each from West Bengal and Bihar. Odisha has four vacant seats, while Assam has three, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana each have two. Finally, Himachal Pradesh has one vacant seat.

More details to follow.

TAGGED:

ELECTION COMMISSION
RAJYA SABHA SEATS VACANT
RAJYA SABHA POLLS 2026
RAJYA SABHA ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.