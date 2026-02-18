Elections To 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Falling Vacant Across 10 States On March 16: EC
Published : February 18, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that the biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, which are falling vacant on different dates in April, will be held on March 16.
The states where seats are falling vacant are Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.
According to the poll panel's notification, Maharashtra has the highest number of vacant seats, with seven, followed by Tamil Nadu with six vacant seats, and five each from West Bengal and Bihar. Odisha has four vacant seats, while Assam has three, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana each have two. Finally, Himachal Pradesh has one vacant seat.
