Elections To 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Falling Vacant Across 10 States On March 16: EC

LoP in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that the biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, which are falling vacant on different dates in April, will be held on March 16.

The states where seats are falling vacant are Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.