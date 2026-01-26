ETV Bharat / bharat

'Electionisation Of Padma Awards': NDA Govt In The Dock As 37 Percent Awardees From Poll-Bound States

New Delhi: With 37 percent of Padma awards 2026 bagged by poll-bound states, the PM Modi led NDA government at the Centre has come under scanner over allegations of using the prestigious civilian awards as an “election weapon”.

The Padma awards 2026, one of the highest civilian awards in India were announced on Sunday on the eve of Republic Day and include five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

The Awards are given in various disciplines like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday criticised the central government following the announcement of the Padma Awards 2026, alleging that the selection favoured recipients from poll-bound states. Chidambaram stated that the government had made the process of selecting Padma Awardees easier by prioritising individuals from states where elections are due.