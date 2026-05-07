ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Verdict Has To Be Respected, Nobody Can Take Law Into Own Hands: Ex-Arunachal Pradesh DGP On Bengal Post-Poll Violence

New Delhi: In the wake of post-poll violence in West Bengal including the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, former Director General of Police (DGP), Amod Kumar Kanth on Thursday asserted that the overall law and order situation has to be improved in the state and any such incident should be strongly dealt with.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) which failed to retain power, has been accusing the BJP of unleashing its workers to vandalise and attack its workers in different areas of the state.

On the other hand, the BJP, which ousted the ruling TMC with a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal, has accused involvement of TMC cadres in the killing of its senior leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide, Chandranath Rath. Rath was fatally shot by unknown assailants on a motorcycle in the North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, leading to renewed political tensions within the state.

Asked about the ongoing post-poll related incidents in West Bengal, former Arunachal Pradesh DGP Kanth told ETV Bharat, that once the election has taken place, the verdict has to be honoured and nobody can take the law in hand. “It is something which must be controlled very strongly," he said.

Referring to the killing of Adhikari's PA, the former IPS officer said,"If somebody has been killed for political reasons. One has to see what is the reason behind killing this PA or whoever."

"If it is for political reasons, it is a very wrong thing. Definitely it needs to be controlled. It should not be tolerated. If it is a political crime, it is a sad and very bad thing. But, one has to find out what was the reason behind," Kanth said.

He said that law and order in West Bengal has “not been in good shape”. “Overall law and order has to be improved,"he added.