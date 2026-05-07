Election Verdict Has To Be Respected, Nobody Can Take Law Into Own Hands: Ex-Arunachal Pradesh DGP On Bengal Post-Poll Violence
Former Arunachal Pradesh DGP, Amod Kumar Kanth said that the law and order in the violence-marred state needs to be improved, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of post-poll violence in West Bengal including the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, former Director General of Police (DGP), Amod Kumar Kanth on Thursday asserted that the overall law and order situation has to be improved in the state and any such incident should be strongly dealt with.
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) which failed to retain power, has been accusing the BJP of unleashing its workers to vandalise and attack its workers in different areas of the state.
On the other hand, the BJP, which ousted the ruling TMC with a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal, has accused involvement of TMC cadres in the killing of its senior leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide, Chandranath Rath. Rath was fatally shot by unknown assailants on a motorcycle in the North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, leading to renewed political tensions within the state.
Asked about the ongoing post-poll related incidents in West Bengal, former Arunachal Pradesh DGP Kanth told ETV Bharat, that once the election has taken place, the verdict has to be honoured and nobody can take the law in hand. “It is something which must be controlled very strongly," he said.
Referring to the killing of Adhikari's PA, the former IPS officer said,"If somebody has been killed for political reasons. One has to see what is the reason behind killing this PA or whoever."
"If it is for political reasons, it is a very wrong thing. Definitely it needs to be controlled. It should not be tolerated. If it is a political crime, it is a sad and very bad thing. But, one has to find out what was the reason behind," Kanth said.
He said that law and order in West Bengal has “not been in good shape”. “Overall law and order has to be improved,"he added.
Earlier, the TMC has condemned the killing of Rath and categorically stated that political killings have no place in a democracy.
"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force," the TMC wrote in a social media post.
It added, "We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest."
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had earlier issued a directive to all the law enforcement agencies to initiate action against those inciting violence and vandalism across the state.
Five hundred companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF )are currently deployed in the state as per the ECI orders to ensure law and order.
Meanwhile, the ECI has lifted the MCC from West Bengal, except in Falta Assembly Constituency, where fresh poll has been ordered.
According to the poll panel, seizures worth Rs 573.41 crore were recorded in West Bengal in the Assembly polls. These include cash Rs 31.34 crore and liquor worth Rs 151.86 crore.
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