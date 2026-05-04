ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Results 2026: Where And How To Watch? Also Know ECI Guidelines

Hyderabad: The stage is set for high-stakes counting for the assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, with counting scheduled to begin at 8 am on May 4. A total of 824 assembly seats in five different assemblies will be determined by the result of this election. According to the Election Commission of India, the counting will occur at the same time in all constituencies.

Early trends are expected to appear within three hours, meaning there will be early results by approximately 11 AM. The final result of the elections is expected to be announced by 4 PM, and voters can track real-time results through ECI's website.

To facilitate the release of the election's outcome throughout the process of counting, ECI has implemented a multi-tier security arrangement as well as a comprehensive digital infrastructure.Polling in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry was held on April 9, Tamil Nadu on April 23, while West Bengal voted in two phases — April 23 and April 29.

Official source

The voter and political analyst looking for the most accurate information will find major official portals through which this can be done.