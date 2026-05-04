Election Results 2026: Where And How To Watch? Also Know ECI Guidelines
The ECI has made provision for live election updates widely accessible on mobile and digital platforms.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:55 AM IST|
Updated : May 4, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: The stage is set for high-stakes counting for the assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, with counting scheduled to begin at 8 am on May 4. A total of 824 assembly seats in five different assemblies will be determined by the result of this election. According to the Election Commission of India, the counting will occur at the same time in all constituencies.
Early trends are expected to appear within three hours, meaning there will be early results by approximately 11 AM. The final result of the elections is expected to be announced by 4 PM, and voters can track real-time results through ECI's website.
To facilitate the release of the election's outcome throughout the process of counting, ECI has implemented a multi-tier security arrangement as well as a comprehensive digital infrastructure.Polling in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry was held on April 9, Tamil Nadu on April 23, while West Bengal voted in two phases — April 23 and April 29.
Official source
The voter and political analyst looking for the most accurate information will find major official portals through which this can be done.
- ECI Results Portal: This website (results.eci.gov.in) is still the benchmark when it comes to accuracy. It offers results broken down constituency-wise, candidate-wise votes, and party-wise lead.
- Voter Helpline App: Available for download on Android and iOS devices, the app enables users to "bookmark" their favourite candidates or seats, with push notifications sent once counting is finished per round.
How to check results on mobile
For checking quick results, the mobile phone’s browser works fine. Curious persons can open Chrome, Safari, or any browser on their phone and visit the official ECI results page. They can tap on “Assembly Election Results 2026” and select their states.
Watching live leads and trends, constituency-wise results, and party-wise seat tally is easy as the mobile version is lightweight and updates fast. These apps often send push notifications for major wins and trends.
The counting will be conducted in 706 counting halls in West Bengal, the highest among the states going to polls, due to its huge 294-member assembly. Additional micro-observers have been appointed for Tamil Nadu (234 members). In Kerala (140 members) and Assam (126 members), with their relatively small assemblies, the trends will become apparent around noon, with results expected to be declared by evening.
Important tips
- Viewers can stick to official platforms like the Election Commission of India for accurate data
- They can avoid relying on unverified social media forwards
- They can expect slight delays during peak traffic hours
- Final results are confirmed only after the official declaration
ECI guidelines
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued strict guidelines for counting votes, designed to ensure transparency, accuracy, and security. The Returning Officer (RO) supervises the process, which involves Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), and postal ballots.