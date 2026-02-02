ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Process Can’t Be Lightly Interdicted Or Stalled At Behest Of An Individual Grievance: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the election process cannot be lightly interdicted or stalled at the behest of an individual grievance.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the division bench of the high court transgressed the limits of its jurisdiction in interfering with the electoral process, in disregard of the settled position of law, and added that the election jurisprudence in this country has undergone a significant evolution.

“With a view to maintaining a delicate balance between decisions rendered by statutory authorities and judicial intervention by way of judicial review, a stage was reached where Parliament considered it appropriate to accord constitutional status to the Panchayati Raj institutions”, said the bench.

The bench said Article 243-O of the Constitution, introduced by the aforesaid constitutional amendment, places an express embargo on judicial interference in matters relating to elections to the panchayats.

The bench said Article 243-O(b) of the Constitution makes it abundantly clear that no election to any panchayat can be called in question except by way of an election petition presented to such authority and in such manner as may be provided by the state legislature.

The bench said it is evident that where a specific statutory remedy is available by way of an election petition, the high court must exercise great circumspection and restraint in invoking its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The bench said the need for such judicial restraint is further reinforced by the non-obstante clause with which Article 243-O opens, namely, the expression “Notwithstanding anything in this Constitution”.

The bench noted that Uttarakhand has enacted the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act, 2016, and consequently, the bar envisaged under Article 243-O of the Constitution stands attracted.

“Therefore, if respondent no. 1 was aggrieved by the order dated 9th July, 2025, passed by the Election Officer rejecting his nomination, the appropriate remedy lay within the framework of the Panchayati Raj Act itself. At this stage, it would be apposite to advert to Section 131H of the Panchayati Raj Act, being the statutory provision which directly governs the issue at hand”, said the bench.