Election Process Can’t Be Lightly Interdicted Or Stalled At Behest Of An Individual Grievance: SC
Published : February 2, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the election process cannot be lightly interdicted or stalled at the behest of an individual grievance.
A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the division bench of the high court transgressed the limits of its jurisdiction in interfering with the electoral process, in disregard of the settled position of law, and added that the election jurisprudence in this country has undergone a significant evolution.
“With a view to maintaining a delicate balance between decisions rendered by statutory authorities and judicial intervention by way of judicial review, a stage was reached where Parliament considered it appropriate to accord constitutional status to the Panchayati Raj institutions”, said the bench.
The bench said Article 243-O of the Constitution, introduced by the aforesaid constitutional amendment, places an express embargo on judicial interference in matters relating to elections to the panchayats.
The bench said Article 243-O(b) of the Constitution makes it abundantly clear that no election to any panchayat can be called in question except by way of an election petition presented to such authority and in such manner as may be provided by the state legislature.
The bench said it is evident that where a specific statutory remedy is available by way of an election petition, the high court must exercise great circumspection and restraint in invoking its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.
The bench said the need for such judicial restraint is further reinforced by the non-obstante clause with which Article 243-O opens, namely, the expression “Notwithstanding anything in this Constitution”.
The bench noted that Uttarakhand has enacted the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act, 2016, and consequently, the bar envisaged under Article 243-O of the Constitution stands attracted.
“Therefore, if respondent no. 1 was aggrieved by the order dated 9th July, 2025, passed by the Election Officer rejecting his nomination, the appropriate remedy lay within the framework of the Panchayati Raj Act itself. At this stage, it would be apposite to advert to Section 131H of the Panchayati Raj Act, being the statutory provision which directly governs the issue at hand”, said the bench.
In the present case, the appellant had already been declared elected unopposed on 11th July, 2025 since the remaining two candidates, including respondent no. 1, had been declared disqualified by the competent authorities.
The bench said the high court committed a manifest error in interfering in exercise of its extraordinary jurisdiction on three counts.
It said first, the high court acted in the teeth of the constitutional embargo contained in Article 243-O of the Constitution. “Second, by directing the returning officer to allot a symbol to respondent no. 1 and permitting him to participate in the election process, the High Court issued directions contrary to a process which had already attained finality with the appellant having been declared elected unopposed. Lastly, the High Court proceeded to stay the order of the learned Single Judge dismissing the writ petition filed by respondent No. 1, without affording an opportunity of hearing to the appellant, who stood directly and adversely affected by such directions, having already been elected to the post in question”, said the apex court.
The bench stressed that in respect of individual grievances, the ultimate and exclusive remedy lies by way of an election petition. “The election process cannot be lightly interdicted or stalled at the behest of an individual grievance. The right to contest or question an election being statutory in nature, must be strictly construed and exercised in accordance with the statute governing the field”, said the apex court.
The bench delivered its verdict on an appeal challenging a July 2025 interim order of the Uttarakhand High Court which had directed the returning officer to allot a symbol and permit a man to participate in the election to the office of zila panchayat member. “The interim order dated 18th July, 2025, passed by the High Court of Uttarakhand at Nainital in special appeal… of 2025 is set aside, and the writ appeal stands dismissed”, said the apex court.
The bench said the high court must, therefore, eschew the grant of liberal interim reliefs in favour of individuals and instead remain mindful of the overarching public interest in ensuring the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of elections across the state.
The apex court noted the Uttarakhand State Election Commission had issued a revised notification resuming the panchayat elections in 12 districts and the man submitted his nomination for election to the post of zila panchayat member from a constituency in Pithoragarh district.
His candidature was cancelled after an objection was raised alleging failure on his part to make the requisite disclosures. Later, the man moved the high court, aggrieved by the cancellation of his candidature.
A single judge of the high court dismissed the plea. The man then preferred an intra-court appeal, and a division bench of the high court stayed the operation of the judgment rendered by the single judge.