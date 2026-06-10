ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Polls: Election Officer Upholds Parimal Nathwani's Nomination; Congress Objects To Decision

Ranchi: The Returning Officer (RO) has declared the nomination of independent Rajya Sabha candidate Parimal Nathwani valid. The RO rejected objections raised by the Congress party during the scrutiny process.

The objection was filed by Naman Viksal Kongadi, proposer of Congress candidate Pranav Jha, who had challenged Nathwani’s nomination papers. Following a hearing on the matter, Returning Officer Ranjit Kumar ruled that Nathwani's nomination was valid and issued a formal order making the decision public.

Copies of the order were handed over to petitioner Naman Viksal Kongadi and Pranav Jha at around 6 PM on Wednesday. The Congress objected to the ruling and called it as unconstitutional.

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur criticised the ECI's decision, saying the manner in which the nomination was validated raised constitutional concerns. He said the party would soon decide its next course of action and may approach both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the courts to challenge the decision.