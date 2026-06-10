Rajya Sabha Polls: Election Officer Upholds Parimal Nathwani's Nomination; Congress Objects To Decision
The objection was filed by Naman Viksal Kongadi, proposer of Congress candidate Pranav Jha, who had challenged Nathwani's nomination papers.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Ranchi: The Returning Officer (RO) has declared the nomination of independent Rajya Sabha candidate Parimal Nathwani valid. The RO rejected objections raised by the Congress party during the scrutiny process.
The objection was filed by Naman Viksal Kongadi, proposer of Congress candidate Pranav Jha, who had challenged Nathwani’s nomination papers. Following a hearing on the matter, Returning Officer Ranjit Kumar ruled that Nathwani's nomination was valid and issued a formal order making the decision public.
Copies of the order were handed over to petitioner Naman Viksal Kongadi and Pranav Jha at around 6 PM on Wednesday. The Congress objected to the ruling and called it as unconstitutional.
Former Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur criticised the ECI's decision, saying the manner in which the nomination was validated raised constitutional concerns. He said the party would soon decide its next course of action and may approach both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the courts to challenge the decision.
Naman Viksal Kongadi also called the ruling unfair and alleged that Nathwani's nomination papers had several irregularities. He said that instead of rejecting the nomination after objections were raised, election authorities allowed corrections to be made. Kongadi further questioned the delay of over 24 hours in reaching a decision, saying it was natural for doubts to arise over the process.
On the other hand, the BJP welcomed the decision to uphold Nathwani's nomination. Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi said that a nomination becomes valid once it is filed and that candidates are routinely given an opportunity to rectify deficiencies identified during scrutiny.
He said nominations are rejected only if candidates fail to address shortcomings pointed out by the RO. Marandi alleged that the Congress was attempting to create excuses because it anticipated defeat in the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 18.
He further said that regardless of whether Congress approaches the ECI or the courts, the Returning Officer's decision remains the most important factor in the election process.
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