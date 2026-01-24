ETV Bharat / bharat

EC No Longer Protector Of Democracy But Key Participant In 'Vote Chori' Conspiracy: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that what is being done in Gujarat in the name of SIR is a "well-planned, organised, and strategic vote chori", with the Election Commission becoming a key participant in the "conspiracy of vote theft".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been transformed into a weapon to destroy the constitutional right of "one person, one vote", so that the BJP, not the people, decides who will be in power.

"Wherever there's SIR, there's vote theft. What is being done in Gujarat in the name of SIR is not any kind of administrative process, it is a well-planned, organised, and strategic vote chori," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X. The most shocking and dangerous thing is that thousands upon thousands of objections were filed under the same name, he claimed.

"Votes were selectively removed from specific communities and booths that support the Congress party. Wherever the BJP sees a potential defeat, voters are simply made to disappear from the system," Gandhi alleged.