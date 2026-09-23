ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commissioners Flagged Issue But Poll Body Unanimous On SIR Decisions: Officials

FILE- Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, at the ECI office, Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had flagged multiple issues, including deletion of names, in various states during the voter roll cleanup, but the poll body was unanimous in its decisions related to the pan-India Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials made the remarks in the wake of a media report that the two Election Commissioners had objected to the Election Commission's steps 14 times in 10 months amid the SIR.

Responding to queries, the officials said the two commissioners had flagged decisions related to the deletion of names in various states during the poll roll cleanup and the handling of the voter database.

EC sources maintained that all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including SIR, have been unanimous and with the approval of both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

Officials said the law governing the functioning of the Election Commission and a Supreme Court judgment underline that as much as possible, decisions should be taken unanimously and, if need be, the majority view should prevail.