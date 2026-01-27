ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Writes To West Bengal Govt Over Transfer Of Electoral Roll Observers

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal government in connection with the transfer of Electoral Roll Observers, categorically stating that no official involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is transferred without its prior approval.

In a letter addressed to the West Bengal chief secretary, SK Mishra, secretary, ECI wrote, "I am directed to state that the Commission vide its letter dated October 27, 2025, has announced the SIR in the state of West Bengal. Paragraph 4 of the aforementioned letter inter alia provides that during the SIR period, the Chief Secretaries must ensure that no official involved in the SIR process is transferred without prior approval from the Commission."

"Further, I am to state that the Commission, vide its letter dated November 28, 2025, has appointed 12 Electoral Roll Observers along with 5 Divisional Commissioners. These officers are on deemed deputation to the Election Commission of India for the SIR," read the letter.