ECI Writes To West Bengal Govt Over Transfer Of Electoral Roll Observers
ECI noted transfers of some officers have been ordered without prior concurrence of the poll panel, which is violative of the commission's instructions.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal government in connection with the transfer of Electoral Roll Observers, categorically stating that no official involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is transferred without its prior approval.
In a letter addressed to the West Bengal chief secretary, SK Mishra, secretary, ECI wrote, "I am directed to state that the Commission vide its letter dated October 27, 2025, has announced the SIR in the state of West Bengal. Paragraph 4 of the aforementioned letter inter alia provides that during the SIR period, the Chief Secretaries must ensure that no official involved in the SIR process is transferred without prior approval from the Commission."
"Further, I am to state that the Commission, vide its letter dated November 28, 2025, has appointed 12 Electoral Roll Observers along with 5 Divisional Commissioners. These officers are on deemed deputation to the Election Commission of India for the SIR," read the letter.
It has come to the Commission's notice that the Government of West Bengal, vide notifications dated December 1, 2025, January 20 and 21 respectively, has ordered the departmental transfers/posting of Asvini Kumar Yadav IAS, WB:2001 (Electoral Roll Observer for Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur), Randhir Kumar, IAS, WB:2006 (Electoral Roll Observer for North 24 Parganas and Kolkata North) and Smita Pandey, IAS, WB:2005 (Electoral Roll Observer for Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum), respectively, it said.
However, the transfers of these officers have been ordered without prior concurrence of the Election Commission, which is violative of the Commission's instructions dated October 27, 2025, as mentioned above, it said.
"In view of the above, I am directed to state that the transfer orders be cancelled forthwith. Further, you are requested to obtain prior concurrence of the Commission before issuing such orders in future. A compliance in this regard may be sent to the Commission by 3 pm on January 28," it added. It may be mentioned that the SIR, aimed at the purification of the electoral roll is currently underway in West Bengal along with eight other states and three Union Territories.