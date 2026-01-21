ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Writes To West Bengal Chief Secretary

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the State, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal in connection with the departmental proceedings against officers and the status of pending disciplinary cases.

In its letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, ECI Secretary SK Mishra wrote, "I am directed to refer to your letter dated January 14, addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, forwarding therewith the opinion of the Advocate General in the matter. In this regard, you are requested to refer to the Commission's letter of even number dated August 5, 2025, wherein, directions were given for suspension and initiation of suitable disciplinary proceedings against the concerned EROS/AEROs and for lodging of FIRs against the erring officials, including the contractual Data Entry operator, under section 32 of the RP Act, 1950, read with the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Information Technology Act, 2000."

Subsequently, it was informed through a letter dated December 29 that one official, namely Tathagata Mondal, AERO, Baruipur Purba Assembly Constituency, has been exonerated and a minor penalty has been imposed on Sudipta Das, AERO-Moyna Assembly Constituency, it said.

"In this regard, your kind attention is invited to para 4.5 of the Commission's instructions dated May 31, 2023, which mandates that disciplinary authorities shall mandatorily consult the Election Commission before closing or finalising any matter arising out of disciplinary proceedings initiated on the recommendation of the Commission. It is evident that the concerned authority has failed to consult the Commission prior to taking the final decision in the matter, in violation of the above-mentioned instructions," read the letter.