Election Commission Writes To Poll Bound States Over Transfer, Posting Of Officers
Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry are scheduled to be held early this year.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in different states and a Union Territory (UT), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a directive to these poll-bound states and UTs over the transfer and posting of officers connected with the conduct of the polls.
In its letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers and Chief Secretaries of the election bound states and an Union Territory on Monday, a copy of which was shared by the ECI with the media on Tuesday, it said, "The Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with conduct of election in an election going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period."
The Commission has decided that no officer connected directly with election shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) of posting if she/he is posted in her/his home district; if she/he has completed three years in that district during last four years or would be completing three years on or before May 31 for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and June 30 for Puducherry, it said.
"While calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted. However, the services rendered (during the last four years) in the state headquarters, even if located in the same revenue district, may not be accounted for in the calculation of three years period in the present district," read the letter.
Similarly, the officers who are being transferred out to satisfy the condition of Para 3(ii) may be allowed to be posted in the State headquarters even if it lies in the same revenue district, it said.
"While implementing the above-said instructions/transferring officers, the concerned departments of the State government should take care that they are not posted to their home districts. It shall also be ensured that no DEO/RO/ARO/Police inspector/Sub-inspector or above is posted back or allowed to continue in the AC/ district where he/she was posted in the last Assembly election/any bye election held thereafter," read the letter.
The poll panel said that in case of any difficulty in compliance with the above instructions, a specific case may be referred with reasons to the Commission through the CEO for exemption, and the Commission would issue directions, if considered necessary.
The transfer orders in respect of officers/officials, who are engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll work in various States or Summary Revision of electoral roll work in the State of Assam, shall be issued and implemented only after final publication of the electoral rolls, in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer. In case of any need for transfer due to any extraordinary reasons, prior approval of the Commission shall be taken, it said.
"The Chief Electoral Officer of the State/UT shall invariably be consulted while posting the persons in place of present incumbents who stand transferred as per the above policy of the Commission. A copy of each of the transfer orders issued under these directions shall be given to the Chief Electoral Officer without fail," the letter further stated.