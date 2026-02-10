ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Writes To Poll Bound States Over Transfer, Posting Of Officers

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in different states and a Union Territory (UT), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a directive to these poll-bound states and UTs over the transfer and posting of officers connected with the conduct of the polls.

Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry are scheduled to be held early this year.

In its letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers and Chief Secretaries of the election bound states and an Union Territory on Monday, a copy of which was shared by the ECI with the media on Tuesday, it said, "The Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with conduct of election in an election going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period."

The Commission has decided that no officer connected directly with election shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) of posting if she/he is posted in her/his home district; if she/he has completed three years in that district during last four years or would be completing three years on or before May 31 for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and June 30 for Puducherry, it said.

"While calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted. However, the services rendered (during the last four years) in the state headquarters, even if located in the same revenue district, may not be accounted for in the calculation of three years period in the present district," read the letter.