Election Commission Wants Enforcement Agencies To Ensure Inducement-Free Polls In Bihar
Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11. The counting will take place on November 14.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the concerned enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful and inducement-free assembly elections in Bihar.
The directive was issued by the ECI during a coordination meeting on inter-state border issues in Bihar with chief secretaries, DGPs and principal secretaries (Home) of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, along with officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Railways and all enforcement agencies.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi reviewed law-and-order arrangements in Bihar and its neighbouring states to monitor movement of men, material and money, including arms, anti-social elements, liquor, narcotics and freebies inter-state and across the international border with Nepal.
Special focus was placed on bordering districts and the sealing of borders to maintain peace and order. During the meeting, the CEC underscored the Commission’s commitment to free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free elections and called upon all stakeholders to work seamlessly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.
The meeting also reviewed compliance with voter-facilitation directions to ensure a pleasant and smooth experience for voters on the day of the poll. The Chief Secretaries and DGP, along with heads of Central Agencies, were directed to ensure a peaceful and inducement-free Assembly elections in Bihar, as per the ECI.
The Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and the DG of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were instructed to ensure heightened vigilance in areas bordering Bihar, with enhanced checks at inter-state posts, it said.
Central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Income Tax Department, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), were also directed to intensify efforts in the run-up to the polls and maximise seizures acting upon actionable intelligence, it added.
