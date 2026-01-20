ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission of India To SC: SIR Of Electoral Rolls Order Legislative In Character

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that its order on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in various states, is legislative in character, and it lays down a complete set of principles and documents prescribed.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi represented the poll panel before the top court.

Dwivedi said, "Our SIR order is legislative in character. It lays down a complete set of principles and documents prescribed. It is a general order applicable to the whole country, except the Assam case". Dwivedi referred to legal schemes which govern the preparation and revision of electoral rolls and regulate the conduct of elections.

The senior advocate, referring to Section 62 of the Representation of Peoples Act, contended that voter registration is subject to specific statutory conditions, and Articles 324 to 326 of the Constitution, read with Section 19 of the Act, impose a constitutional obligation on the poll panel to ensure that only citizens are enrolled as voters.

Dwivedi made it clear that SIR does not proceed on the assumption that every elector must submit documentary proof. "It is not a case where no presumption has been attached at all," he said. He said that the nature of the SIR inquiry is fundamentally different from ordinary verification exercises.

It was submitted before the bench that if a voter could establish lineage to those earlier entries, no documents were required, and documents were sought only in cases where linkage could not be established.