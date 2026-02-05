Election Commission To Host National Conference Of State Election Commissioners
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, will chair the Conference along with Election Commissioners and address the State Election Commissioners at the inaugural ceremony.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that it would host a national Conference of the State Election Commissioners on February 24.
State Election Commissioners of all the States and Union Territories (UTs) of the country are expected to attend this national-level conference, which will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, it said.
The poll panel said the National State Election Commissioners Conference is being held after a gap of over 25 years. The last such conference was held in the year 1999.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, will chair the Conference along with Election Commissioners, Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi and address the State Election Commissioners at the inaugural ceremony, it said.
The ECI said the State Election Commissioners will participate along with their legal experts and technical experts and present their views. Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of ECI of all 36 States/ UTs will also attend the national conference.
The primary objective of the Conference is to build synergy in the functioning of ECI and State Election Commissioners with respect to the electoral processes and logistics within their respective legal frameworks. The participants will take part in discussion sessions on electoral laws on the eligibility of electors of the States/UTs, technological interventions spearheaded by the ECI, such as the recently launched ECINET digital platform and EVMs, amongst other topics, it said.
The poll panel said it will also lend its expertise from its experience in the preparation of the Electoral Rolls and Conduct of Elections as per the Constitution of India and the legal framework of the nation.
State Election Commissions are created by law of the respective States under the empowering provisions of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. They are vested with the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to the Panchayats and Municipal Bodies.
It may be mentioned that the poll panel last month organised the International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) here.
During the IICDEM, 36 thematic groups, led by CEOs of States/Uts, supported by leading academic institutions, national and international academic experts, had contributed to in-depth deliberations on cross-cutting global electoral themes, model international electoral standards, and best practices and innovations in electoral processes.