ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission To Host National Conference Of State Election Commissioners

Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar addresses the closing session of the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, January 23, 2026. ( File Photo/IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that it would host a national Conference of the State Election Commissioners on February 24.

State Election Commissioners of all the States and Union Territories (UTs) of the country are expected to attend this national-level conference, which will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, it said.

The poll panel said the National State Election Commissioners Conference is being held after a gap of over 25 years. The last such conference was held in the year 1999.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, will chair the Conference along with Election Commissioners, Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi and address the State Election Commissioners at the inaugural ceremony, it said.

The ECI said the State Election Commissioners will participate along with their legal experts and technical experts and present their views. Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of ECI of all 36 States/ UTs will also attend the national conference.