ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission To Hear TMC Ownership Dispute On October 30

The poll panel has informed both the factions regarding hearing over the matter. "The Election Commission will hear the matter of TMC ownership dispute on October 30. Both the factions have been communicated in this regard," sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat on Friday.

It is likely that the top brass of the poll panel including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh will hear the matter at its headquarters here.



Notably, last month, while taking note if Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, the ECI had alloted the group led by Mamata Banerjee , the name 'Mamata All Trinamool Congress ' and 'football player ' as the symbol,and Ritabrata faction the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and 'envelope' symbol to contest the elections.



On September 17, the poll panel had The passed an interim order in the matter, and prohibited both the factions from using the name of the party and symbol- 'flowers and grass ' in the bypolls.



The ECI issued the interim order, hours after its full bench had convened a hearing for the second time in this matter, at its headquarters here. "Neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the name of the party 'All India Trinamool Congress', use the symbol 'flowers and grass' reserved for the party , as per the interim order," read the order issued by the Election Commission of India.