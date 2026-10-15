ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Announces Special Summary Revision (SSR) In 17 States, UTs Amid Anti-CEC Protests

Representational Image ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of photo electoral rolls in 17 States and Union Territories (UTs ), including poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur, with January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date. The decision was taken by the poll panel with an aim to facilitate enrollment of all eligible voters, including young and first-time voters.

The ECI, however, decided that in the States and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is going on or has recently been completed, the schedule will be announced later.

It was also decided that in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, where the SIR is yet to be carried out, the schedule for roll revision will be announced in due course.