Election Commission Seeks Suggestions From Public On ECINet App

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said it has invited suggestions from the publiic to make its ECINet app more user friendly.

"ECI invites all citizens to download ECINet app and give their suggestions to improve the app by using the 'Submit a Suggestion' tab on the app. This can be done between November 27 and December 27," the poll panel said.

The poll panel said the trial version of the ECINet App was put to use during the Bihar Assembly elections and the recent bye-elections. The new platform enabled better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months, it said.

The poll panel said learnings from the Bihar elections and feedback from CEOs, DEOs, EROS, Observers, and field officials is being incorporated to further enhance the platform's functionality.