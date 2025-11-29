Election Commission Seeks Suggestions From Public On ECINet App
The poll panel urged citizens to download the app and submit their suggestions between November 27 and December 27.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said it has invited suggestions from the publiic to make its ECINet app more user friendly.
"ECI invites all citizens to download ECINet app and give their suggestions to improve the app by using the 'Submit a Suggestion' tab on the app. This can be done between November 27 and December 27," the poll panel said.
The poll panel said the trial version of the ECINet App was put to use during the Bihar Assembly elections and the recent bye-elections. The new platform enabled better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months, it said.
The poll panel said learnings from the Bihar elections and feedback from CEOs, DEOs, EROS, Observers, and field officials is being incorporated to further enhance the platform's functionality.
"The user suggestions will be examined and the platform will be further updated to make it more user-friendly. The official launch of the ECINet platform is planned for January 2026," it said.
The ECI said ECINet, aimed at improving voter convenience and enhancing transparency in the electoral processes through the use of technology, is one of the major initiatives of the Commission taken under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.
Work on the development of the ECINet App started after its announcement on May 4, it said. The poll panel further said ECINET App is a single, unified app for citizens integrating the earlier 40 separate election-related applications/ websites such as Voter Helpline App (VHA), CVIGIL, Saksham, Polling Trends (Voter Turnout app), Know Your Candidate (KYC) App, into one interface.
The app can be downloaded on both Google Play store and Apple app store, it added.
