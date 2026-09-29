ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Row: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list a fresh plea questioning whether Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar could unilaterally decide on behalf of the Election Commission without the concurrence of the other Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh mentioned the matter on behalf of petitioner Rakesh Kumar Singh before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The senior counsel contended that the statutory scheme requires decisions of the multi-member Commission to be unanimous or by majority and sought an early hearing on the matter.

Singh contended that the purpose of having a multi-member Commission, as stated in the statute, is that decisions must be unanimous or by majority.

He said that given how the Election Commission has functioned, there is "serious doubt" about whether a decision by the Election Commission was made for the entire SIR exercise. “Because if the Commission has not taken a unanimous decision, then...? What the court has also decided is on the basis that it is a commission's decision. So, it is a serious issue. I am only requesting," submitted Singh.

The plea in Supreme Court comes days after a report by The Indian Express revealed that two Election Commissioners recorded formal objections at least 14 times over ten months regarding internal decisions made under CEC Kumar. They raised concerns over changes made to Form 6 (the voter registration form) and the centralisation of electoral roll software in Delhi.

ECI, in its statement after the report, said all key decisions had the unanimous approval of all three members, describing internal notes as normal discussions.