ECI Revises Schedule For Special Intensive Revision In West Bengal

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in West Bengal. The poll panel said it has revised the schedule in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan said, "I am directed to refer to the Commission's letters dated 27.10.2025, 30.12.02025 ans 15.01.2026 related to Special Intensive Revision and forward herewith the Supreme Court's Order dated 09.02.2026 issued in WP(C) No. 1089/2025 and connected matters for the State of West Bengal, for strict compliance."

"In compliance with the Supreme Court's direction, the Commission has decided to revise the programme of ongoing SIR in the state of West Bengal," read the letter. According to the revised schedule of the ECI, the hearing of notices will be held till February 14, while the scrutiny of documents and disposal will be by February 21.

As per the poll panel, the rationalisation of polling stations should be done by February 25. The final publication of the electoral roll will be on February 28, 2026. It may be mentioned that SIR is being carried out in West Bengal and 11 other States and three Union Territories in India.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has been critical of the ongoing SIR in the state. Earlier this month, in Delhi, Banerjee, after meeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while referring to the SIR in West Bengal, had said, "Why only Bengal is being targeted? In a democracy, an election is a festival of democracy. What have you done? You have removed 58 lakh people (from the electoral roll). They were not allowed to defend themselves."