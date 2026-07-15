Election Commission Revises Schedule For SIR In Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab
The ECI's move comes following a request from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of three states and a Union Territory, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, Karnataka , Delhi and Punjab.
The latest decision was taken by the ECI following a request from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of three states and a Union Territory (UT) for the same.
The poll panel on Wednesday through separate letters informed the respective CEOs about the revised schedule.
The ECI directed that all the officials/officers concerned shall be informed of its decision, and wide publicity of the modified schedule shall be made through all available media.
In addition to that, the poll panel asked the CEOs to inform the political parties of the revised schedule in writing.
Notably, the third phase of SIR is being carried out in 16 states and three UTs in a staggered manner.
Besides Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab, among the states and UTs in the third phase include Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland ,Tripura, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.
This exercise is aimed at purification of the electoral roll, as per the poll panel
Telangana
According to the revised schedule of the ECI, in Telangana, the house to house visits by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been extended till August 3.
Earlier it was scheduled to come to an end on July 24. The rationalisation of polling stations would be done by August 3 from earlier July 24.
The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 10 instead of July 31, while the period for filing claims and objection is August 10 to September 9. The notice phase for disposal of claims and objections is August 10 to October 8.
The final draft electoral roll will be published on October 12. Earlier , it was scheduled on October 1.
Karnataka
In Karnataka, the house to house visits which were scheduled to conclude on July 29, will now come to an end on August 8. The period for filing claims and objections is August 17 to September 16. The notice phase for disposal of claims and objections is August 17 to October 15, as per the revised schedule.
The draft electoral roll would be published on October 19.
Delhi
According to the ECI's revised schedule, the BLOs will continue to visit house to house till August. Earlier, it was scheduled to come to an end on July 29. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 17 from earlier August 5.
The final electoral roll will be out on October 19, instead of October 7.
Punjab
As per the revised schedule, the BLOs will visit house to house till August 3. The draft electoral roll which was scheduled to be published on July 31, will now be out on August 13.