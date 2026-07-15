ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Revises Schedule For SIR In Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, Karnataka , Delhi and Punjab.

The latest decision was taken by the ECI following a request from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of three states and a Union Territory (UT) for the same.

The poll panel on Wednesday through separate letters informed the respective CEOs about the revised schedule.

The ECI directed that all the officials/officers concerned shall be informed of its decision, and wide publicity of the modified schedule shall be made through all available media.

In addition to that, the poll panel asked the CEOs to inform the political parties of the revised schedule in writing.

Notably, the third phase of SIR is being carried out in 16 states and three UTs in a staggered manner.

Besides Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab, among the states and UTs in the third phase include Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland ,Tripura, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.

This exercise is aimed at purification of the electoral roll, as per the poll panel

Telangana

According to the revised schedule of the ECI, in Telangana, the house to house visits by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been extended till August 3.

Earlier it was scheduled to come to an end on July 24. The rationalisation of polling stations would be done by August 3 from earlier July 24.