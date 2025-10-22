ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Of India Reviews Preparedness For Nationwide SIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The preparation for the SIR has been reviewed during the two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the States and Union Territories (UTs), which kicked off here on Wednesday.

The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM). On the first day of the conference, the poll panel assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in the State/UT. The ECI also reviewed the status of appointment and training of DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLOs and BLAs.

The conference is being held as a follow-up on the SIR preparedness conference held on September 10, 2025, during which all the States/UTs gave detailed presentations on the number of electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the electoral roll in their respective State/UT as per the last completed SIR.

Earlier in the day, the ECI stated the conference would discuss issues relating to the SIR of the electoral roll. It may be mentioned that prior to the announcement of the Assembly polls, the SIR was carried out in Bihar.