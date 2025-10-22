Election Commission Of India Reviews Preparedness For Nationwide SIR
The ECI reviewed the status of appointment and training of DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLOs and BLAs
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The preparation for the SIR has been reviewed during the two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the States and Union Territories (UTs), which kicked off here on Wednesday.
The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM). On the first day of the conference, the poll panel assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in the State/UT. The ECI also reviewed the status of appointment and training of DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLOs and BLAs.
The conference is being held as a follow-up on the SIR preparedness conference held on September 10, 2025, during which all the States/UTs gave detailed presentations on the number of electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the electoral roll in their respective State/UT as per the last completed SIR.
Earlier in the day, the ECI stated the conference would discuss issues relating to the SIR of the electoral roll. It may be mentioned that prior to the announcement of the Assembly polls, the SIR was carried out in Bihar.
Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The by-elections for eight seats across seven states, including Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, are scheduled for November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
In the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP and the Janata Dal(United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.
