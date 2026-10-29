EC Revises SIR Schedule For Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh And Other States
The INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold a maha rally on November 1 over alleged "vote theft" and seek Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, writes Santu Das.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission has extended the deadline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi and several other states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The decision was taken by the poll panel following a request from the respective Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Nagaland.
According to the revised schedule announced by the poll panel, in Telangana, the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections, which started on August 17, will now come to an end on November 30.
The final draft will be out on November 30. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, where the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections began on July 31, the final draft roll will be published on November 30.
In Delhi, the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections, which started on August 31, will conclude on December 22. The publication of the final draft roll will be on December 22.
As per the schedule, the final draft roll for Haryana, Maharashtra and Nagaland will be on November 30. Notably, the decision of the poll panel comes a day prior to scheduled public impeachment against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg ( residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge).
The INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold a maha rally at the Ramleela Maidan on November 1 over alleged "vote theft" and seek the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition has been accusing Kumar of working at the behest of the BJP and influencing the Assembly poll outcomes in different states, including Haryana and Maharashtra.
Read more