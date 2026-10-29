ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Revises SIR Schedule For Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh And Other States

Representational image. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission has extended the deadline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi and several other states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The decision was taken by the poll panel following a request from the respective Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Nagaland.

According to the revised schedule announced by the poll panel, in Telangana, the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections, which started on August 17, will now come to an end on November 30.

The final draft will be out on November 30. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, where the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections began on July 31, the final draft roll will be published on November 30. In Delhi, the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections, which started on August 31, will conclude on December 22. The publication of the final draft roll will be on December 22.