Election Commission Restricts Release Of MP And MLA/MLC LAD Funds In Poll-Bound States
The poll panel said there shall be no bar to release of payments for completed work(s) subject to the full satisfaction of the concerned officials.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the Model Code of Conduct being in force in Bihar following the announcement of Assembly polls and by-polls in different states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered no fresh release of funds under the Member of Parliament (including Rajya Sabha members) Local Area Development Fund and MLAs'/MLCs' Local Area Development Fund till the completion of the election process.
In a letter addressed to the Cabinet Secretary, Secretary of Government of India, Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the states and Union Territories, ECI Director B Konthoujam wrote, "The ECI has announced the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of the political parties and candidates, consequent to announcement of General Election to State Legislative. The Commission has instructed that the release of funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Schemes will be subject to several restrictions. No fresh release of funds under the Member of Parliament (including Rajya Sabha members) Local Area Development fund shall be made in any part of the country where election is in progress."
Similarly, no fresh release of funds under the MLAs'/MLCs' Local Area Development Fund shall be made, if any such scheme is in operation, till the completion of election process, the letter read.
"No work shall start in respect of which work orders have been issued before the issue of this letter but the work has actually not started in the field. These works can start only after the completion of election process, However, if a work has actually started, that can continue", it said.
The letter further said there shall be no bar to release of payments for completed work(s) subject to the full satisfaction of the concerned officials. Where schemes have been cleared and funds are provided or released and materials procured and reached the site such scheme may be executed as per programme, it stated.
Assembly elections to 243 Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The by-elections for eight seats across seven states, including Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, are scheduled for November 11. The counting of votes will will take place on November 14.
Also Read
Election Commission Of India Reviews Preparedness For Nationwide SIR