Election Commission Restricts Release Of MP And MLA/MLC LAD Funds In Poll-Bound States

New Delhi: In view of the Model Code of Conduct being in force in Bihar following the announcement of Assembly polls and by-polls in different states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered no fresh release of funds under the Member of Parliament (including Rajya Sabha members) Local Area Development Fund and MLAs'/MLCs' Local Area Development Fund till the completion of the election process.

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet Secretary, Secretary of Government of India, Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the states and Union Territories, ECI Director B Konthoujam wrote, "The ECI has announced the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of the political parties and candidates, consequent to announcement of General Election to State Legislative. The Commission has instructed that the release of funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Schemes will be subject to several restrictions. No fresh release of funds under the Member of Parliament (including Rajya Sabha members) Local Area Development fund shall be made in any part of the country where election is in progress."

Similarly, no fresh release of funds under the MLAs'/MLCs' Local Area Development Fund shall be made, if any such scheme is in operation, till the completion of election process, the letter read.