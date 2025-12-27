ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Releases Assam Draft Roll Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

After a statewide verification drive, Assam published its draft electoral roll, with the final voter list scheduled for release on February 10. ( Representational Image/ANI )

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published Assam's draft electoral roll on December 27, 2025, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The draft roll was prepared after a statewide door-to-door verification drive, during which officials verified voter details in person. As part of the exercise, the names of 4,78,992 deceased voters were identified and removed after due verification.

With the publication of the draft list, voters can file claims and objections till January 22, 2026. Applications may be submitted to include new voters, correct personal details such as name, age, and address, or delete names.