Election Commission Releases Assam Draft Roll Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections
Assam’s draft electoral roll was published on December 27, with voters allowed to file claims and objections till January 22 ahead of the 2026 polls.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST|
Updated : December 27, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST
Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published Assam's draft electoral roll on December 27, 2025, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
The draft roll was prepared after a statewide door-to-door verification drive, during which officials verified voter details in person. As part of the exercise, the names of 4,78,992 deceased voters were identified and removed after due verification.
With the publication of the draft list, voters can file claims and objections till January 22, 2026. Applications may be submitted to include new voters, correct personal details such as name, age, and address, or delete names.
Citizens can submit claims and objections using Form 6 (new voter inclusion), Form 6A, Form 7 (deletion), and Form 8 (correction or change of address). These forms are available on the voters.eci.gov.in portal, through the Voter Helpline App, or via the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
Election officials said the final electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026, after all claims and objections are disposed of. According to election authorities, the draft electoral roll includes a total of 2,52,02,775 voters across Assam. This comprises 1,25,72,583 male voters, 1,26,28,662 female voters, and 379 voters in the 'others' category.
Published under the Special Revision (SR) process, the draft roll allows voters to verify and update their details ahead of the Assembly elections. Voters have been urged to carefully review their entries and submit applications within the stipulated deadline. The draft voter list and application forms are also available on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, at cecassam.nic.in.
Also Read: