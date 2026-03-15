Election Commission To Announce Assembly Poll Schedules Today, Press Conference At 4 PM
Final electoral rolls of four states and Puducherry UT have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST|
Updated : March 15, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the assembly poll dates for four states and one union territory on Sunday.
Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.
Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list.
Chief Election Commissioner, along with Election Commissioners, recently visited West Bengal to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state and returned to Delhi on March 10. The ECI chief had earlier visited Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala to review the preparations there as well.
The Assam Assembly's term is scheduled to end on May 20, whereas Kerala's term will conclude on May 23. The tenure of Tamil Nadu's Assembly is set to expire on May 10, and West Bengal's Assembly term will come to an end on May 7.
According to the sources, in the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the ECI will implement 100 percent webcasting at all polling stations for the first time. This initiative aims to facilitate real-time monitoring of the electoral process.
Monitoring teams will be established at the levels of the Returning Officer (RO), District Election Officer (DEO), and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a measure intended to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.
Notably, Bihar was the State, which witnessed 100 per cent webcasting at all polling stations during the Assembly elections held at the end of last year. Previously, webcasting was mandatory in 50 per cent of the polling stations in addition to critical polling booths.
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