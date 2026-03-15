ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission To Announce Assembly Poll Schedules Today, Press Conference At 4 PM

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the assembly poll dates for four states and one union territory on Sunday.

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.

Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list.

Chief Election Commissioner, along with Election Commissioners, recently visited West Bengal to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state and returned to Delhi on March 10. The ECI chief had earlier visited Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala to review the preparations there as well.