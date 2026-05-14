Election Commission To Start SIR Phase-III In 16 States And 3 UTs From May 20
The SIR schedule for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be announced later by the poll panel
Published : May 14, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs), in a staggered manner, starting from May 20.
The states and UTs where the SIR, aimed at the purification of electoral rolls, will be conducted include Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi, Nagaland and Tripura.
However, the SIR schedule for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be announced later by the poll panel. Informing that the SIR will be conducted in a phased manner in all the 16 states and three UTs, the ECI said it has issued directives to the respective Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in this regard.
Special Intensive Revision – Phase III— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 14, 2026
SIR to be conducted in phased manner in 16 States and 3 UTs
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The schedule of SIR Phase-III has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of the Census, it said.
“I appeal to all electors to enthusiastically participate in Phase III of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and fill their Enumeration Forms. SIR is being conducted to ensure that - Only Eligible voters to be included in the Electoral Roll and No Ineligible names to be included,” said CEC Gyanesh Kumar on the launch of SIR Phase III in 16 States and 3 UTs.
After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/snow-bound areas, "the SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," the poll panel said.
During SIR Phase-III, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go house-to-house to 36.73 crore electors, assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the Enumeration Phase, as per the poll panel.
Stating that the SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders, including electors, political parties and election officials, the ECI has urged all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, to ensure full participation of political parties so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties.
Notably, in the first two phases of the SIR in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors as on the date of the order of the SIR in the respective States/UTs, over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs appointed by political parties were involved in various stages of the SIR process.
Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has called upon all electors to enthusiastically participate in Phase III of SIR and fill their Enumeration Forms.
"I appeal to all electors to enthusiastically participate in Phase III of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and fill their Enumeration Forms," he added.
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