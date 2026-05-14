ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission To Start SIR Phase-III In 16 States And 3 UTs From May 20

File - Locals search their names in the display list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Kolkata. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs), in a staggered manner, starting from May 20.

The states and UTs where the SIR, aimed at the purification of electoral rolls, will be conducted include Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi, Nagaland and Tripura.

However, the SIR schedule for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be announced later by the poll panel. Informing that the SIR will be conducted in a phased manner in all the 16 states and three UTs, the ECI said it has issued directives to the respective Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in this regard.

The schedule of SIR Phase-III has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of the Census, it said.