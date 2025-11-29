ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Makes Public Details Of BLOs For Voters' Convenience Amid SIR In Assam

New Delhi: Amid the Special Revision of electoral roll in poll-bound Assam, the state Election Commission has made public the details of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), engaged in the ongoing exercise across the state, for the convenience of the voters.

The formal commencement of the Special Revision of the electoral roll in Assam started on November 22. As part of the exercise, the BLOs are currently conducting house-to-house verification of the electors in the state. This Special Revision is being carried out in Assam following the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) order, under Section 21 of the Representation of the People's Act 1950, pertains to the election-bound Assam, with January 1, 2026, designated as the qualifying date. It will encompass a total of 2,52,02,775 electors within the state.

A total of 29,656 BLOs are engaged in the ongoing exercise in the state, as per the poll panel. The BLOs, who are local government or semi-government officials and familiar with the local electorate, are usually voters from the same polling area. They assist in the electoral roll updates by utilizing their local expertise.

They also function as representatives of the poll panel at the grassroots level, playing an essential role in the roll revision process and collecting precise field information related to the electoral roll for their designated polling area. Referring to Special Revision in Assam, sources in the ECI on Saturday told ETV Bharat, "The details of the BLOs engaged in the Special Revision have been made public. This is being done for the convenience of the voters."

They said the details of the BLOs are available on the website of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam. "The details of BLOs of 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam are available on the website. The list contains name of the BLOs, their contact numbers , name of the polling stations, Assembly constituencies where they are engaged," they said.

Sources in the poll panel said any elector can download details of the respective BLOs through the website. "The electors may utilize this information for any concerns arising during the Special Revision of the electoral roll in the state of Assam," they said.