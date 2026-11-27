EC Lays Down Rules For West Bengal Voters Under Adjudication In SIR; Raises Tribunal Judges Honorarium
The commission said orders passed by judicial officers but awaiting e-signatures would be treated as final and implemented by EROs.
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday clarified how cases of electors in West Bengal marked "Under Adjudication" in the draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list should be handled, directing electoral registration officers (EROs) to act on decided cases, while keeping applications for inclusion on hold where appeals against deletion are pending.
In a letter to the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO), the commission said orders passed by judicial officers but awaiting e-signatures would be treated as final and implemented by EROs.
ECI issues clarification regarding electors under adjudication in West Bengal https://t.co/sCiZiu8pw0— IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2026
Cases yet to be adjudicated would be referred to EROs for decisions, while no further action would be required in cases of deletion where no appeal has been filed.
For voters whose appeals against deletion are pending, EROs must not process fresh Form-6 applications until the Appellate Tribunal decides the appeals, in accordance with the Supreme Court's November 23 directions, the poll panel said. Decisions of the tribunal upholding deletions will have to be implemented, it added.
Election Commission raises honorarium of Bengal SIR tribunal judges to Rs 2.5 lakh per month
Further, the Election Commission raised the monthly honorarium of former high court judges hearing appeals against voter-roll decisions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal to Rs 2.5 lakh, while former chief justices will receive Rs 2.6 lakh.
The revised rates, effective retrospectively from November 20, replace the earlier payment structure of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh for an initial two-week period, with Rs 25,000 for every additional week. The revision follows a recommendation by the Calcutta High Court's SIR Internal Committee.
The move comes months after tribunal judges flagged inadequate administrative and technical support, including portal glitches, lack of facilities for virtual hearings, delays in digitising offline appeals, cramped workspace and the non-payment of staff remuneration. The High Court had subsequently asked the EC to frame a standard operating procedure for staff supporting the tribunals.
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