ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Lays Down Rules For West Bengal Voters Under Adjudication In SIR; Raises Tribunal Judges Honorarium

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday clarified how cases of electors in West Bengal marked "Under Adjudication" in the draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list should be handled, directing electoral registration officers (EROs) to act on decided cases, while keeping applications for inclusion on hold where appeals against deletion are pending.

In a letter to the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO), the commission said orders passed by judicial officers but awaiting e-signatures would be treated as final and implemented by EROs.

Cases yet to be adjudicated would be referred to EROs for decisions, while no further action would be required in cases of deletion where no appeal has been filed.

For voters whose appeals against deletion are pending, EROs must not process fresh Form-6 applications until the Appellate Tribunal decides the appeals, in accordance with the Supreme Court's November 23 directions, the poll panel said. Decisions of the tribunal upholding deletions will have to be implemented, it added.

Election Commission raises honorarium of Bengal SIR tribunal judges to Rs 2.5 lakh per month