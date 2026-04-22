ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Issues Stern Notice to Mallikarjun Kharge Over 'Terrorist' Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a stern notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist". The poll panel has asked Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, to submit his response within 24 hours.

The ECI's action came within hours after a delegation of the BJP comprising Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met the top brass of the poll panel and demanded the strictest action against the Congress chief for his alleged remarks against the Prime Minister.

"Election Commission of India takes serious note of INC president Mallikarjun Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'terrorist' and issues stern notice to Kharge," sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat. They said that the poll panel, in its notice to Kharge, has asked him to explain his stand within 24 hours before it.

Earlier in the day, after meeting the ECI, Rijiju said, " For Mallikarjun Kharge ji to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a 'terrorist' is not just a remark, it is a grave insult to the entire nation. Such disgraceful conduct cannot be normalised. We have urged the Commission to take immediate cognisance."

"Congress Party leaders have lost the moral authority to call themselves democratic. By calling the Prime Minister a 'Terrorist', the Congress party has insulted the people of India who have reposed faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi ji. We demand tough action against INC."