ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Issues Digital Vouchers To Political Parties For Free Broadcast For Assembly Polls In Different States

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said it has issued digital vouchers to national and regional parties for free broadcast/telecast for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The poll panel said under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it has issued directions for allotment of broadcast and telecast time to National and State recognised political parties on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) in the Assembly elections in these four states and a Union Territory (UT).

Accordingly, digital time vouchers have been issued through the Information Technology (IT) platform to all the recognised National and State Political Parties across 5 poll-bound States/UT for the Legislative assembly elections, it said.

"The broadcast/telecast period will be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll in the poll-bound States/UT. The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots at the State/UT level in the presence of authorised representatives of the political parties and officials from the office of the respective State/UT Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)," the ECI said.

The poll panel said under the scheme, free broadcasting and telecasting facilities of a base time of 45 minutes have been allotted on both Doordarshan and All India Radio, for each party to be uniformly provided on the regional network within the State. Additional time has been allotted to political parties based on their poll performance in the previous assembly elections in the respective States/UT.