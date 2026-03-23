Election Commission Issues Digital Vouchers To Political Parties For Free Broadcast For Assembly Polls In Different States
The digital time vouchers have been issued to all the recognised National and State Political Parties across 5 poll-bound States/UT for the Legislative Assembly elections.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said it has issued digital vouchers to national and regional parties for free broadcast/telecast for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The poll panel said under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it has issued directions for allotment of broadcast and telecast time to National and State recognised political parties on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) in the Assembly elections in these four states and a Union Territory (UT).
Accordingly, digital time vouchers have been issued through the Information Technology (IT) platform to all the recognised National and State Political Parties across 5 poll-bound States/UT for the Legislative assembly elections, it said.
"The broadcast/telecast period will be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll in the poll-bound States/UT. The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots at the State/UT level in the presence of authorised representatives of the political parties and officials from the office of the respective State/UT Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)," the ECI said.
The poll panel said under the scheme, free broadcasting and telecasting facilities of a base time of 45 minutes have been allotted on both Doordarshan and All India Radio, for each party to be uniformly provided on the regional network within the State. Additional time has been allotted to political parties based on their poll performance in the previous assembly elections in the respective States/UT.
Political parties are required to submit transcripts and recordings in advance, strictly adhering to the relevant guidelines. Recordings may be made in studios, meeting the technical standards prescribed by Prasar Bharati or at Doordarshan/AIR Kendras, it said.
In addition to party broadcasts, the ECI said Prasar Bharati Corporation will organise up to two panel discussions and/or debates on Doordarshan and All India Radio. Each eligible political party may nominate one representative for the programme, which will be moderated by an approved coordinator.
Assembly polls in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held in a single phase. In West Bengal, it would be conducted in two phases.
Assam Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on May 20, and Kerala's term will conclude on May 23. The tenure of Tamil Nadu's Assembly will come to an end on May 10, and West Bengal's Assembly tenure will expire on May 7.
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