ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Introduces QR-Based ID System To Strengthen Security At Counting Centres

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to ensure free and fair polls in different states and a Union Territory, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said it has introduced a QR code-based photo identity system to strengthen security at counting centres.

"To eliminate the possibility of any unauthorised persons from entering counting centres, the ECI has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card module on ECINET," the poll panel said.

Starting with the counting to be held on May 4, for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry and the bye-elections in 7 Assembly constituencies of 5 States, the system will be extended to all future General and bye-elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, it said.

Referring to this new system, the ECI said this initiative is in continuation of the series of over 30 initiatives taken by it over the past year, which included the introduction of standardised QR Code-based photo ID Cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOS).

"A three-tier security mechanism has been prescribed for the verification of identity at counting centres. At the first and second tiers, Photo Identity Cards issued by the Returning Officer (RO) shall be checked manually. At the third and innermost security cordon near the counting hall, entry shall be permitted only after successful verification through QR code scanning," it said.