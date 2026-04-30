Election Commission Introduces QR-Based ID System To Strengthen Security At Counting Centres
The ECI said that this initiative is in continuation of the series of over 30 initiatives taken by it over the past year.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to ensure free and fair polls in different states and a Union Territory, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said it has introduced a QR code-based photo identity system to strengthen security at counting centres.
"To eliminate the possibility of any unauthorised persons from entering counting centres, the ECI has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card module on ECINET," the poll panel said.
Starting with the counting to be held on May 4, for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry and the bye-elections in 7 Assembly constituencies of 5 States, the system will be extended to all future General and bye-elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, it said.
Referring to this new system, the ECI said this initiative is in continuation of the series of over 30 initiatives taken by it over the past year, which included the introduction of standardised QR Code-based photo ID Cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOS).
"A three-tier security mechanism has been prescribed for the verification of identity at counting centres. At the first and second tiers, Photo Identity Cards issued by the Returning Officer (RO) shall be checked manually. At the third and innermost security cordon near the counting hall, entry shall be permitted only after successful verification through QR code scanning," it said.
The poll panel said the new QR code-based Photo identity cards will be applicable for the categories of persons authorised by ECI to enter counting centres and halls, which include Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election agents and counting agents, among others.
In addition to that, the ECI said a Media Centre will be set up near the Counting Halls in each Counting Centre for the facilitation of authorised media persons. Entry of mediapersons will continue to be permitted on the basis of authority letters issued by ECI in accordance with the existing instructions of the Commission, it said.
The ECI said District Election Officers and Returning Officers have been directed to make all necessary arrangements for the effective implementation of this system, including deployment of trained personnel at designated checkpoints to ensure seamless and secure access control.
All Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions to uphold the highest standards of transparency, security and efficiency in the counting process, it added.
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