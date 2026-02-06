Election Commission Initiates Awareness Activities For Electors In Poll-Bound States
Sources in the poll panel said that a demonstration camp for EVM and VVPAT is being organised to educate the general electorate by election officials.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated voter awareness initiatives in the different poll-bound states, in a bid to educate the electors, especially the first-time voters, to understand the voting procedure and enhance the voter turnout.
Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are scheduled to be held early this year. Referring to the voter awareness activities in different poll-bound states, sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat, "Voter awareness activities have already begun in the poll-bound states. These activities are aimed at creating awareness about the electoral process and enhancing voter turnout."
As part of the awareness activities, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) demonstration centres are being set up at different places, including the premises of government offices at the district level under different Assembly constituencies in these states.
"A demonstration camp for EVM and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is being organised to educate the general electorate by election officials across various Assembly constituencies in different districts. This initiative helps voters, particularly those voting for the first time, in participating in elections with confidence and clarity," they said.
Sources in the poll panel said these initiatives are being taken under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), which plays a key role in strengthening democracy at the grassroots. "In the run-up to the Assembly elections, more voter awareness initiatives would be taken up by the poll panel," they said.
Sources said the poll panel is also keeping a vigil on social media to counter any misinformation and make electors aware.
What is SVEEP?
SVEEP serves as the primary initiative of the ECI, aimed at educating voters, enhancing voter awareness, and fostering voter literacy. It uses various methods and channels to inform citizens, electors, and voters about the electoral process, thereby increasing their awareness and encouraging informed participation.
It is tailored to align with the socio-economic, cultural, and demographic characteristics of the state, as well as the historical context of electoral participation in prior elections. The poll panel creates a range of voter awareness materials and distributes them through multiple communication platforms, including social media, before the elections.
Earlier, sources in the poll panel said that a full bench of the ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh, is expected to start visiting these election-bound states after February 15. The first visit is likely to be to Assam and then to other states. The announcement of the polls is likely to be made in March.
Notably, the poll panel has commenced the First Level Checking (FLC) workshop in these poll-bound states. These workshops aim to enhance transparency in the electoral process and to ensure the execution of free and fair elections.
At present, excluding Assam, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is in progress in these states and Union Territories. This initiative is intended to purify the electoral rolls, as stated by the poll panel. It aims to guarantee the inclusion of eligible voters while removing ineligible ones.
In Assam, the Special Revision of the electoral roll is presently taking place. The poll panel has ordered this Special Revision under Section 21 of the Representation of the People's Act 1950 in the election-bound Assam, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.
Electors view
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bapan Bhowmik, a voter under Hojai Assembly constituency in Assam, said, "This initiative of the Election Commission will help the electors to understand the importance of exercising their franchise. This is a welcome initiative."
Read More