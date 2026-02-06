ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Initiates Awareness Activities For Electors In Poll-Bound States

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated voter awareness initiatives in the different poll-bound states, in a bid to educate the electors, especially the first-time voters, to understand the voting procedure and enhance the voter turnout.

Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are scheduled to be held early this year. Referring to the voter awareness activities in different poll-bound states, sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat, "Voter awareness activities have already begun in the poll-bound states. These activities are aimed at creating awareness about the electoral process and enhancing voter turnout."

As part of the awareness activities, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) demonstration centres are being set up at different places, including the premises of government offices at the district level under different Assembly constituencies in these states.

"A demonstration camp for EVM and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is being organised to educate the general electorate by election officials across various Assembly constituencies in different districts. This initiative helps voters, particularly those voting for the first time, in participating in elections with confidence and clarity," they said.

Sources in the poll panel said these initiatives are being taken under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), which plays a key role in strengthening democracy at the grassroots. "In the run-up to the Assembly elections, more voter awareness initiatives would be taken up by the poll panel," they said.

Sources said the poll panel is also keeping a vigil on social media to counter any misinformation and make electors aware.

What is SVEEP?