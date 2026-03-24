ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Holds Inter-State Border Meeting For Assembly Polls, Bypolls

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and bypolls, the Election Comission of India (ECI) on Tuesday held an inter-state border meeting to enhance coordination, curb illegal activities and ensure smooth, secure, violence-free and inducement-free elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi held a review meeting with the chief secretaries, CEOs, DGPs, and senior officers from the five poll-bound states and Union Territory and their 12 bordering states and UTs along with the heads of enforcement agencies to review readiness and enhance coordination along with directing all concerned to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.

During the meeting, they reviewed the poll-preparedness, law-and order situation, seizures of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, arms, inter-state check posts, expenditure sensitive constituencies for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in six states, including Tripura and Karnataka.

The poll-bound states briefed about their overall preparation, law and order issues, expenditures, and concerns or pending issues with central agencies and neighbouring states. Special focus was placed on bordering districts and sealing of borders to maintain peace and order in the states and UT going to polls, ECI official said.

The bordering states were directed to take all possible steps to aid the poll-bound states and UT in ensuring inducement free and violence free elections, it said.