ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Of India Holds CEO Conference Ahead Of IICDEM

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar speaking at the CEO Conference in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat via ECI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday convened a conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from across states and Union Territories to brief them on the upcoming India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026.

The conference comes ahead of IICDEM, scheduled from January 21, 2026, to 23,2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, addressed the participants and outlined the structure, objectives, and individual responsibilities of CEOs during the event.

CEOs discussed 36 thematic groups that will be led by them at IICDEM and covered various aspects of election management. These sessions are designed to build a rich body of knowledge by drawing on the diverse experiences of Election Management Bodies.

IICDEM 2026 is set to be India's largest international conference on election management and democracy, hosting nearly 100 international delegates from election management bodies worldwide. It will also invite representatives from international organisations, foreign missions, and academic experts in electoral studies.