Election Commission Of India Holds CEO Conference Ahead Of IICDEM
The conference comes ahead of IICDEM, scheduled from January 21, 2026, to January 23, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday convened a conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from across states and Union Territories to brief them on the upcoming India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026.
The conference comes ahead of IICDEM, scheduled from January 21, 2026, to 23,2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, addressed the participants and outlined the structure, objectives, and individual responsibilities of CEOs during the event.
CEOs discussed 36 thematic groups that will be led by them at IICDEM and covered various aspects of election management. These sessions are designed to build a rich body of knowledge by drawing on the diverse experiences of Election Management Bodies.
IICDEM 2026 is set to be India's largest international conference on election management and democracy, hosting nearly 100 international delegates from election management bodies worldwide. It will also invite representatives from international organisations, foreign missions, and academic experts in electoral studies.
The conference will feature general and plenary sessions, including the inaugural session, Election Management Bodies Leaders’ Plenary, working group meetings, and the launch of ECINET. Thematic sessions will focus on global electoral trends, model international standards, and innovations in electoral processes.
Leading academic institutions, including 4 IITs, 6 IIMs, 12 NLUs, and IIMC, will also participate. They will contribute to deliberations alongside state and UT CEOs and national and international experts.
During the conference, Rakesh Verma, Director General of the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), launched the official logo of IICDEM 2026. The logo symbolises the core values of democracy, participation, institutional integrity, and international cooperation. It features stylised human figures representing citizens as the cornerstone of democracy and a globe highlighting India as the host nation.
Notably, IICDEM 2026 is the first maiden international conference under the chairmanship of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). Founded in 1995, IDEA is an intergovernmental body that promotes democratic institutions globally. It comprises of 35 member nations and observer countries, including Japan and the United States.
Read More: