Election Commission Holds Bilateral Meetings With Heads Of 32 Election Management Bodies
The engagements are aimed at further strengthening India’s longstanding partnerships in election management and democratic cooperation, said the ECI.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi held bilateral meetings with heads of 32 Election Management Bodies (EMBs) including those of the US, UK and Bhutan, and discussed a wide range of issues.
During the meetings held with the heads of the EMBs on the sidelines of the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM)-2026 at the Bharat Mandapam here, discussions were held on a wide range of global electoral experiences and innovations.
The engagements are aimed at further strengthening India’s longstanding partnerships in election management and democratic cooperation, as per the ECI. During the interactions, India offered to collaborate with the EMBs to help them develop technology platforms similar to ECINET in their respective countries as per their own laws.
India also offered to provide training support to the election officials of the EMBs through the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM). While appreciating the ECINET digital platform, many EMBs evinced interest in collaborating with India for adopting similar technological solutions in their respective countries.
The poll panel said the bilateral meetings set the tone for high-level global dialogue on the future of democracy and electoral governance. It will also further India’s overarching theme for the Chairmanship of International IDEA – ‘Democracy for inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world’.
Meetings with the remaining Heads of EMBs will take place on Friday, as per the ECI. Earlier in the day, the CEC launched ECINET, the first ever one-stop digital platform by Election Commission of India (ECI) for all election related information and services.
ECINET is the world’s largest electoral service platform bringing all electoral services of the world’s largest democracy together in one seamless experience by integrating over 40 apps and portals of the ECI.
The CEC in his address said ECINET has been developed in strict accordance with the law and is available in 22 scheduled languages and English. "With the advent of technology, and the accelerated information which passes through the citizens, through various media interfaces be it print, television or social media, all EMBs in the plenary were worried about misinformation. How do we address it ? 'ECINET is one tool," he said.
