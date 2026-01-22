ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Holds Bilateral Meetings With Heads Of 32 Election Management Bodies

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi held bilateral meetings with heads of 32 Election Management Bodies (EMBs) including those of the US, UK and Bhutan, and discussed a wide range of issues.

During the meetings held with the heads of the EMBs on the sidelines of the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM)-2026 at the Bharat Mandapam here, discussions were held on a wide range of global electoral experiences and innovations.

The engagements are aimed at further strengthening India’s longstanding partnerships in election management and democratic cooperation, as per the ECI. During the interactions, India offered to collaborate with the EMBs to help them develop technology platforms similar to ECINET in their respective countries as per their own laws.

India also offered to provide training support to the election officials of the EMBs through the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM). While appreciating the ECINET digital platform, many EMBs evinced interest in collaborating with India for adopting similar technological solutions in their respective countries.