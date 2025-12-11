ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Extends Timeline For SIR In Five States And One UT

Booth Level Officer (BLO) assists a voter in filling the enumeration form for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Bikaner. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday revised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The poll panel said the decision was taken following requests from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of these states and UT. Currently the second phase of SIR, aimed at purification of the electoral roll is being carried out in nine states and three UTs. This also include election-bound states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

"Based on the requests received from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of 6 States/UT, Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in these 6 States/UTs, with reference to 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date," the ECI said.

According to the revised schedule announced by the ECI for six states and UT, the enumeration period in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will conclude on December 14 , and the draft electoral roll in both the states will be published on December 19.

The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar has been extended to December 18. The draft electoral roll in these states and UT will be published on December 23.