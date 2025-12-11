Election Commission Extends Timeline For SIR In Five States And One UT
EC revised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday revised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The poll panel said the decision was taken following requests from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of these states and UT. Currently the second phase of SIR, aimed at purification of the electoral roll is being carried out in nine states and three UTs. This also include election-bound states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
"Based on the requests received from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of 6 States/UT, Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in these 6 States/UTs, with reference to 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date," the ECI said.
According to the revised schedule announced by the ECI for six states and UT, the enumeration period in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will conclude on December 14 , and the draft electoral roll in both the states will be published on December 19.
The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar has been extended to December 18. The draft electoral roll in these states and UT will be published on December 23.
As per the schedule, the enumeration period in Uttar Pradesh will continue till December 26 and the publication of draft electoral roll will be on December 31. In the earlier schedule, the enumeration period for these 6 states and UT was till December 11 and the earlier date of publication of the draft electoral rolls was December 16.
The ECI said enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end today. The draft electoral Rolls for these states and UT will be published on December 16.
The schedule for Kerala was revised earlier and the enumeration period would end by December 18 and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23, it said.
In order to ensure that no eligible elector is left behind, new electors are being encouraged to fill up the Form 6 along with the Declaration and submit them to the BLOs or fill the Form and Declaration online using the ECINet App or website voters.eci.gov.in to get their names included in the Final Electoral Rolls, which will be published in February, 2026, the poll panel added.
