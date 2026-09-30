Election Commission Extends SIR Deadline For Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya
In Andhra Pradesh, the final electoral roll will be out on October 16, while in Meghalaya, this will happen on October 26.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the deadline of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya. The decision was taken by the full bench of the ECI, including Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar, during a meeting held at its headquarters here.
In a communique issued this evening, the ECI said, "A meeting of the Election Commission of India was held today at 4.30 pm at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi."
During the meeting, it was decided to extend the SIR in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya. According to the revised schedule announced by the poll panel, in Andhra Pradesh, the notice phase/disposal of claims and objection, which begin on July 31, will continue till October 10. The final electoral roll will be out on October 16.
In the case of Meghalaya, the final electoral roll will be published on October 26, as per the statement issued by the ECI.
Currently, the third phase of the staggered nationwide SIR is being carried out in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs). Among the states and UTs undergoing the process are Delhi, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Tripura, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.
According to the ECI, the SIR exercise is aimed at purification of electoral rolls by including all eligible voters and excluding ineligible voters.
Also Read:
- EC Withdraws 'Declaration Form' Linking New Voters To Relatives, Retains Form 6, Wherever SIR Is Over
- INDIA Bloc To Hit Streets To 'Save Democracy'; MPs To Stage A March To EC On October 6
- Take Fight Against CEC, SIR To The Finish: Rahul Gandhi To CWC
- AAP To Skip INDIA Bloc Meeting on SIR Row But Will Back Impeachment Motion Against CEC: Sanjay Singh