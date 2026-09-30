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Election Commission Extends SIR Deadline For Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya

(From left) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar and Vivek Joshi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the deadline of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya. The decision was taken by the full bench of the ECI, including Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar, during a meeting held at its headquarters here.