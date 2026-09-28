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Election Commission Dubs CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Purported Resignation Letter ‘fake

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday termed a purported resignation letter of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as “fake”. A letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and purportedly signed by Kumar, announcing his resignation as the CEC, was widely shared on social media.

Responding to the so-called "resignation letter", an EC spokesperson described it as "fake". The opposition has been demanding the CEC’s resignation after a news report claimed differences between Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi and Kumar over decisions and orders related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The EC on Saturday asserted that all orders related to the SIR exercise were issued after approval from all three election commissioners, and the changes in Form 6, through which names are included in the voters' list, have been upheld by the Supreme Court.